Da Brat Apologizes for Her Sperm Donor Comments: 'It Was Just Misconstrued and Taken Way Out of Context'

Da Brat is unpacking her comments about her search for a sperm donor, saying her statements were "taken way out of context" during an appearance on Tamron Hall on Thursday.

During the sitdown, Da Brat, 49, and her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, 41 — who are expecting their first baby together, addressed how difficult it was for them to find a Black sperm donor, especially because of Dupart's genetic markers that make finding a match harder. After narrowing their search from "thousands of donors down to 224" down to "about one," the couple shared they were not pleased with the available donors.

"If you look like Jiminy Cricket — the one or two Black people I saw… that thing ain't finna be looking like my child," Da Brat said on an episode of their WE tv series, Brat Loves Judy.

She later added more context during her interview, describing how she "didn't think it would be offensive to anybody. I cracked jokes about almost everybody that I saw, that one just happened to make it in the show. I wasn't trying to be mean or say anything negative about Black people."

"I guess they thought it was funny and I didn't think it would bother anybody or else I would have taken it out. I had no idea people were going to be so offended, but I meant no harm whatsoever," the "Funkdafied" rapper said. "People take things and run with it. I'm like, 'What?' People who know me know that I didn't mean any harm."

"We were looking for a Black donor," the Chicago native clarified. "We're Black, we wanted a Black donor. So it was just misconstrued and taken way out of context."

Da Brat went on to apologize for the comments, saying, "If I offended anybody, I do apologize. But it was a joke between me and my wife and the doctor, like, we joke like that, we play around so it wasn't meant to be offensive in any way."

The couple also talked about how much harder finding a sperm donor was than they initially imagined.

"We never worried about it. We were more worried about the whole IVF process where she had to get shots in her stomach in the beginning and take all these hormonal medicines and I had to give myself shots and she had to give me shots and then she ended up at the hospital with blood clots in her lungs once they retrieved their eggs," Da Brat explained.

She also revealed how she "ended up having a miscarriage and I had polyps in my uterus. It was just so many different things. But we thought when we got to the donor part it would be a breeze, it would be easy."

Dupart also addressed the backlash they received on social media after their comments aired and how she tried to protect Da Brat from the backlash. "I'm more on social media than she is," she said. "And there were things that I was really trying to avoid her from seeing."

"They had comments that said, 'I just hope you guys miscarry,'" Dupart revealed, adding how she tried "to delete a lot of stuff so she can't see it on my page and she can't see it on her page because it was extreme hate. I'm kind of used to some of it from being on social media, but when it comes to our child — something that we work really, really hard for — I felt like if nothing else at this time, this should be at least an educational moment."

In February, Da Brat told PEOPLE that she never imagined she would have kids.

"I never thought I was going to have kids," she said. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."