Da Brat and Her Baby-to-Be Perform at Lovers & Friends Music Festival

The musician wore a Chicago Bulls jersey with a hole in the center, showing off her baby bump on stage

By
Published on May 7, 2023 04:38 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Da Brat performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
Da Brat performs at Lovers & Friends. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Da Brat brought a special guest on stage in Las Vegas!

The rapper, 49, played her set at Lovers & Friends Festival on Saturday with her baby bump on full display — nearly three months after announcing her pregnancy with wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart.

"Today in Vegas 😊😊😊 #loversandfriends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Harris-Dupart, 41, shared on Instagram after Da Brat's performance, featuring a shot of her on stage. "BEAUTIFUL and our BABY BOY performed today ❤️"

During the show, the musician rocked a two-piece Chicago Bulls jersey with the center cut out, giving her baby some time to shine as she played through her biggest hits.

Harris-Dupart matched her wife by wearing all red, and the pair even posed for a photo with Lil Mo by their side during the gig.

The performance followed their exclusive pregnancy announcement with PEOPLE when the "Funkdafied" rapper shared that it's been "quite a journey" for her.

As previously reported, their road to motherhood started around the time they said "I do" back on Feb. 2 of last year, when Harris-Dupart — the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products — was launching a new line inspired by Da Brat.

"It started as a joke, we were like, 'We're extending our family!' " she says of the marketing tagline for their collaboration. "But then we got a huge response. It was like, 'Oh, my God, do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!' "

Harris-Dupart is already a mother of three prior to their relationship, and Da Brat told PEOPLE that kids weren't always the plan. "I never thought I was going to have kids," she said. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Da Brat performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)
Da Brat performs at Lovers & Friends. Candice Ward/Getty

As Da Brat shared, she "started looking at life so differently" with her wife by her side, and the pregnancy is a "blessing" following a heartbreaking miscarriage.

"It's just a blessing. I'm excited," she said.

On her 49th birthday last month, the MC uploaded photos from a recent maternity shoot on Instagram as she reflected on the occasion. "4️⃣9️⃣ LOOK AT GOD! I am so GRATEFUL to GOD for allowing me to see another year. I can do ALL THINGS!" the mom-to-be wrote.

"I was born to be a trendsetter, beat odds, motivate and inspire others, break barriers and set records. I have been BLESSED through my mistakes and setbacks to have learned how to just pause and appreciate my BEAURTIFUL journey and marvel at my life through the miraculous wonders of the LORD. I could write a book about it," she continued.

Harris-Dupart also celebrated her special day with an Instagram tribute, writing, "Happy Birthday to MY EVERYTHING …… MY BEAURTIFUL 💕💕💕💕 this life and love journey with you has been like a FAIRYTALE 💕💕💕💕 still can't believe it sometimes 💕💕💕 I'm the LUCKIEST gurl in da world @sosobrat."

