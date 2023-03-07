Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey's 3 Kids Growing Up Over the Years: Photos

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey share sons Levi, 14, and Livingston, 10, and daughter Vida, 13, and couldn't be prouder of their growing brood

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on March 7, 2023 06:08 PM
01 of 18

All Grown Up

Camila Alves McConaughey (C) with son Levi Alves McConaughey (L) and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey (R) attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Levi and Vida Alves McConaughey looked just as chic as Mom Camila Alves McConaughey when they joined her at the Stella McCartney Womenswear show in March 2023 during Paris Fashion Week. The family resemblance is undeniable, especially considering how the trio matched in neutral tones for the stylish outing.

02 of 18

Petite Moi

Vida Alves McConaughey
Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram

Camila posted photos of her (not-so) little ones after they arrived in France for the semi-annual showcasing of style.

On her Instagram Story, the mother of three shared a shot of her daughter with a box of pastries in hand. "Look who showed up in Paris!!! Vida!! My 13 year old," the model wrote alongside her post.

03 of 18

Euro Visit

Levi Alves McConaughey
Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram

Equally excited about her eldest's arrival, Camila posted a Story of him in Paris as well. "Look who else showed up!! Levi (14 now!!) And my mom too!! 💚💛," she captioned the photo, adding a Portuguese translation.

04 of 18

Wave Rider

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpS1ylHP5JS/?hl=en officiallymcconaughey Verified surf souvenirs 6h
Matthew McConaughey/Instagram

Levi clearly loves a good adventure! Dad Matthew McConaughey posted an Instagram photo of his son's bandaged back, a neon green surfboard in the 13-year-old's hand. "Surf souvenirs," he proudly captioned the shot.

05 of 18

Snip, Snip

Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair
Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram

Apparently the McConaughey men don't mess around when it comes to hair, even if it means taking the shears into their own hands. Camila posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the Dallas Buyers Club actor giving his youngest, Livingston, a trim while his eldest, Levi, looked on.

"Then this happened…💚💛💚💛💚," she captioned the photo of the trio bonding.

06 of 18

Teen Queen

@woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! ???? how does this go people! Time flies… 13!
Camila Alves McConaughey Instagram

Camila captured a cheeky moment from Vida's 13th birthday, and she shared the photo on Instagram in celebration of her daughter's big day.

Wearing a floral crown and lei, the newly minted teenager looks ready to blow out her candles. Meanwhile, behind her, Woody Harrelson appears to have his own thoughts on the glowing dessert. "Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂," Camila joked in her Instagram caption, which she wrote in both English and Portuguese.

She continued: "How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you, 'life' (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd) 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💛💛💚💛."

07 of 18

Baby Grows Up

Livingston Alvez McConaughey
Camila Alvez McConaughey Instagram

On Livingston's 10th birthday, Camila celebrated the baby of the trio once again, sharing a photo of him blowing out the candles on his cake.

"May your heart my son keep it's simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!!" she wrote alongside the picture. "You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are! 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛"

Mom also noted that Livingston asked to keep things low-key as he entered double digits: "All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake," she said in the caption.

08 of 18

Another Year Older

Camila McConaughey Livingston
Camila McConaughey/Instagram

On Livingston's 9th birthday in December 2021, Camila shared a precious Instagram photo of her youngest rocking sunglasses. She celebrated his lovable qualities in the caption and even nodded to his genetic similarities to his parents.

"May he always want to be shirtless (wonder where he got that from!☺️🤔), barefoot (that's from me 😉), magical, funny…damm [sic] you are funny young man!" she wrote.

Camila added, "Wonder and passionate about Mother Nature and always my planting and growing partner! And most important that you stay kind, respectful, carrying, your empathy for others, and your ability to see beauty on people and things around you continues to grow!! Got the balloons and ice cream cake 👊🏽🥰🥰"

09 of 18

Red Carpet Crew

matthew mcconaughey
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

All three kids joined Mom and Dad at the December 2021 red carpet premiere of Sing 2, which featured Matthew reprising the voice of Buster the koala in the animated musical sequel.

10 of 18

Mother-Son Treat

The look on our faces says it all..the BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend
Camila Alves McConaughey Instagram

In October 2020, Camila flaunted her healthy baking skills on Instagram with the help of her then-12-year-old son Levi. The two eagerly peered over the sugar-free "chocolate chip cookie skillet" they made to celebrate the release of Dad's memoir Greenlights.

11 of 18

Three Generations

Livingston Alves McConaughey, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, honoree Matthew McConaughey, Vida Alves McConaughey, and Kay McConaughey attend the 2019 Texas Medal Of Arts Awards
Rick Kern/WireImage

In 2019, the actor brought Livingston, then 6, Levi, then 10, and Vida, then 9, to the Texas Medal of Arts Awards, where he was honored. All dressed to the nines, the adorable family was completed by Matthew's mom, Kay, who also attended the ceremony.

12 of 18

Together Wherever

Camila Alves McConaughey
Camila Alves McConaughey Instagram

On Father's Day 2018, Camila shared a photo of the entire family of five enjoying an adventurous moment outdoors. "I can sit here and write a long text … but, words cannot describe …. period. Thank you 💚💛💚💛💚💛🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻," she said in the caption of her Instagram honoring Matthew.

13 of 18

Happiest Place

In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, actor Matthew McConaughey, his wife/model Camila Alves McConaughey and their children Levi McConaughey and Vida McConaughey visit the Magic Kingdom Park
Steven Diaz/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Levi and Vida enjoyed a magical trip with family to Disney World's Magic Kingdom in 2017.

14 of 18

Milestone Moment

Grab Cut Insert Cut F:PHOTOReady RoomActionsInsert Request45769#InstagramFamilyInstagram.jpg
Camila Alves/Instagram

The whole gang came along to watch Camila become a U.S. citizen in 2015. The Brazil-born model shared an Instagram with her kids and husband to commemorate the occasion.

"It is with great pride and honor that I am happy to say I now hold an American passport! I have so much respect and appreciation for this country," she wrote in her caption, which she translated into Portuguese as well.

15 of 18

A Star and His Lights

Camila Alves, Levi McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey and Vida McConaughey attend The Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony
JB Lacroix/WireImage

The mini-McConaughey trio came out to support Dad when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014.

16 of 18

Family Affair

Matthew McConaughey (C) with (L-R) C.J. Carlig, Kay McConaughey, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Alves, Vida Alves McConaughey, and Fatima Alves attend the 28th American Cinematheque Award honoring Matthew McConaughey
Lester Cohen/WireImage

Matthew brought two of his three kids to see him accept the prestigious American Cinematheque Award in 2014. Levi, then 6, dressed up in a tuxedo while his sister, who was only 4 at the time, wore a golden gown.

In addition to their children, the actor and Camila were accompanied by their mothers and Matthew's mom's partner.

17 of 18

Ball Boys

Matthew McConaughey and his son Levi pose for a photo during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros during the game
Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

On a summer day in 2014, a young Levi and his dad shared a father-son moment watching the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox at the latter's home stadium, Fenway Park.

18 of 18

Rooting For the Home Team

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, Levi, Vida Matthew McConaughey, left, and his girlfriend Camila Alves pose for a photo with thier son Levi and daughter Vida before the baseball game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers
Lm Otero/AP/Shutterstock

The family showed their team spirit at a New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers baseball game in Arlington, Texas.

Related Articles
Camila Alves McConaughey (C) with son Levi Alves McConaughey (L) and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey (R) attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France.
Matthew McConaughey's Kids Look All Grown Up as They Make Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Show
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair in Rare Photo
matthew mcconaughey
Matthew McConaughey's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Shares Photos from Daughter Vida's 13th Birthday
Camila Alves McConaughey Shows Woody Harrelson Photobombing Daughter Vida on 13th Birthday
Actor Matthew McConaughey Camila Alves McConaughey attends 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Relationship Timeline
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 07: Matthew McConaughey attends the "White Boy Rick" premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CpS1ylHP5JS/?hl=en officiallymcconaughey Verified surf souvenirs 6h
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Shows Off His 'Surf Souvenirs' in Close-Up Photo
Camila McConaughey Lufthansa Flight
Matthew McConaughey, Wife Camila Were on Flight That 'Dropped Almost 4,000 Feet,' Hospitalized 7: 'Chaos'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the Premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/CnaDkxzvTnN/. Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram
Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Rare Photo of Son Livingston on 10th Birthday: 'What a Blessing'
Victoria Beckham, family
Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Family Photo at Paris Fashion Show: 'Couldn't Do it Without You'
Matthew McConaughey Announces His First Children's Book, Just Because: 'Speaks to the Kid in All'
Matthew McConaughey Announces His First Children's Book, 'Just Because' : 'Speaks to the Kid in All'
Matthew McConaughey celebs with teens
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Olivia Rodrigo Birthday Cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Camila McConaughey neck injury
Camila McConaughey Sustained a Neck Injury After Taking Spill Down the Stairs
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Relationship Timeline
Nick and Vanessa Lachey with their kids
All About Nick and Vanessa Lachey's 3 Kids