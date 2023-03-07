Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey's 3 Kids Growing Up Over the Years: Photos

01 of 18 All Grown Up Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Levi and Vida Alves McConaughey looked just as chic as Mom Camila Alves McConaughey when they joined her at the Stella McCartney Womenswear show in March 2023 during Paris Fashion Week. The family resemblance is undeniable, especially considering how the trio matched in neutral tones for the stylish outing.

02 of 18 Petite Moi Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram Camila posted photos of her (not-so) little ones after they arrived in France for the semi-annual showcasing of style. On her Instagram Story, the mother of three shared a shot of her daughter with a box of pastries in hand. "Look who showed up in Paris!!! Vida!! My 13 year old," the model wrote alongside her post.

03 of 18 Euro Visit Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram Equally excited about her eldest's arrival, Camila posted a Story of him in Paris as well. "Look who else showed up!! Levi (14 now!!) And my mom too!! 💚💛," she captioned the photo, adding a Portuguese translation.

04 of 18 Wave Rider Matthew McConaughey/Instagram Levi clearly loves a good adventure! Dad Matthew McConaughey posted an Instagram photo of his son's bandaged back, a neon green surfboard in the 13-year-old's hand. "Surf souvenirs," he proudly captioned the shot.

05 of 18 Snip, Snip Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram Apparently the McConaughey men don't mess around when it comes to hair, even if it means taking the shears into their own hands. Camila posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the Dallas Buyers Club actor giving his youngest, Livingston, a trim while his eldest, Levi, looked on. "Then this happened…💚💛💚💛💚," she captioned the photo of the trio bonding.

06 of 18 Teen Queen Camila Alves McConaughey Instagram Camila captured a cheeky moment from Vida's 13th birthday, and she shared the photo on Instagram in celebration of her daughter's big day. Wearing a floral crown and lei, the newly minted teenager looks ready to blow out her candles. Meanwhile, behind her, Woody Harrelson appears to have his own thoughts on the glowing dessert. "Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂," Camila joked in her Instagram caption, which she wrote in both English and Portuguese. She continued: "How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you, 'life' (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd) 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💛💛💚💛."

07 of 18 Baby Grows Up Camila Alvez McConaughey Instagram On Livingston's 10th birthday, Camila celebrated the baby of the trio once again, sharing a photo of him blowing out the candles on his cake. "May your heart my son keep it's simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!!" she wrote alongside the picture. "You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are! 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛" Mom also noted that Livingston asked to keep things low-key as he entered double digits: "All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake," she said in the caption.

08 of 18 Another Year Older Camila McConaughey/Instagram On Livingston's 9th birthday in December 2021, Camila shared a precious Instagram photo of her youngest rocking sunglasses. She celebrated his lovable qualities in the caption and even nodded to his genetic similarities to his parents. "May he always want to be shirtless (wonder where he got that from!☺️🤔), barefoot (that's from me 😉), magical, funny…damm [sic] you are funny young man!" she wrote. Camila added, "Wonder and passionate about Mother Nature and always my planting and growing partner! And most important that you stay kind, respectful, carrying, your empathy for others, and your ability to see beauty on people and things around you continues to grow!! Got the balloons and ice cream cake 👊🏽🥰🥰"

09 of 18 Red Carpet Crew Alex J. Berliner/ABImages All three kids joined Mom and Dad at the December 2021 red carpet premiere of Sing 2, which featured Matthew reprising the voice of Buster the koala in the animated musical sequel.

10 of 18 Mother-Son Treat Camila Alves McConaughey Instagram In October 2020, Camila flaunted her healthy baking skills on Instagram with the help of her then-12-year-old son Levi. The two eagerly peered over the sugar-free "chocolate chip cookie skillet" they made to celebrate the release of Dad's memoir Greenlights.

11 of 18 Three Generations Rick Kern/WireImage In 2019, the actor brought Livingston, then 6, Levi, then 10, and Vida, then 9, to the Texas Medal of Arts Awards, where he was honored. All dressed to the nines, the adorable family was completed by Matthew's mom, Kay, who also attended the ceremony.

12 of 18 Together Wherever Camila Alves McConaughey Instagram On Father's Day 2018, Camila shared a photo of the entire family of five enjoying an adventurous moment outdoors. "I can sit here and write a long text … but, words cannot describe …. period. Thank you 💚💛💚💛💚💛🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻," she said in the caption of her Instagram honoring Matthew.

13 of 18 Happiest Place Steven Diaz/Disney Parks via Getty Images Levi and Vida enjoyed a magical trip with family to Disney World's Magic Kingdom in 2017.

14 of 18 Milestone Moment Camila Alves/Instagram The whole gang came along to watch Camila become a U.S. citizen in 2015. The Brazil-born model shared an Instagram with her kids and husband to commemorate the occasion. "It is with great pride and honor that I am happy to say I now hold an American passport! I have so much respect and appreciation for this country," she wrote in her caption, which she translated into Portuguese as well.

15 of 18 A Star and His Lights JB Lacroix/WireImage The mini-McConaughey trio came out to support Dad when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014.

16 of 18 Family Affair Lester Cohen/WireImage Matthew brought two of his three kids to see him accept the prestigious American Cinematheque Award in 2014. Levi, then 6, dressed up in a tuxedo while his sister, who was only 4 at the time, wore a golden gown. In addition to their children, the actor and Camila were accompanied by their mothers and Matthew's mom's partner.

17 of 18 Ball Boys Jared Wickerham/Getty Images On a summer day in 2014, a young Levi and his dad shared a father-son moment watching the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox at the latter's home stadium, Fenway Park.