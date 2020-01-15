Chicago West Turns 2! See All of the Most Adorable Photos of the Birthday Girl

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's "little angel doll" has given us so much cuteness in just two years
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 15, 2020 01:00 PM

1 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed baby Chicago into the world via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2018. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And she’s been melting our hearts ever since! 

3 of 32

Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

Her arrival marked Kim and Kanye’s third baby together, making them a “Party of 5!” Her brother Psalm’s arrival in May 2019 would make them a family of six. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 32

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

She has always been bear-y cute! 

Advertisement

5 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In a short time, she has become a pro at being sassy. 

6 of 32

Marcus Hyde

Baby’s first Easter! Chicago had everybunny wrapped around her finger.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

On her 1st birthday, her mom called her “The sweetest baby in the whole world!” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 32

Kanye West/Twitter

Chi gets a kiss from her dad, who named her after his hometown

Advertisement

9 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kisses all around! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Her big brother, Saint, clearly adores her. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 32

And she’s a sweet little sibling to North. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Her big sister is already teaching her all about pulling off a matching moment. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Name a more iconic trio, we’ll wait. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 32

Kim Kardashian Instagram

She’s a great big sister to her baby brother, Psalm! Probably because she has learned from the best big siblings around. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She is already a pro at posing for an iconic family photo. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 32

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Here she is, hanging out with her mom and older siblings on Thanksgiving. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 32

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

She did need a cookie bribe in order to cooperate with the Kardashian West Christmas card photo shoot, though.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Is there anything cuter than a toddler in a full velvet jumpsuit? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 32

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

She’s always down for some dress-up. Here, she and her brother, Saint, get ready to take their horses up to Old Town Road. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 32

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

She makes the picture-perfect Pebbles to her mom’s Betty Rubble and sister North’s Wilma Flintstone.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Twitter

And she rocked out as Ash, the porcupine, from Sing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

You could say that she’s Incredible

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 32

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

She’s also totally fearless! While on vacation with her family, Chicago showed off her courage while handling a snake. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 32

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

At her baptism, Chicago looked like a little angel in all-white. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 32

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Chicago is BFFs with her cousin, True Thompson, who was born just a few months after her in April 2018. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 32

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Vacation mode: Activated. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 32

Cousins who snack together, stay together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

See what we mean? Chicago is always there to lend a helping hand. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And True returns the favor, naturally. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 32

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

They’re already shopping at Target together! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 32

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

On her 2nd birthday, her mom wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 32

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

While her grandma, Kris Jenner, wished her a happy birthday and said, “You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!! You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow.. what a blessing you are!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.