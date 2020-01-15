Chicago West Turns 2! See All of the Most Adorable Photos of the Birthday Girl

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed baby Chicago into the world via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2018.
And she’s been melting our hearts ever since!
Her arrival marked Kim and Kanye’s third baby together, making them a “Party of 5!” Her brother Psalm’s arrival in May 2019 would make them a family of six.
She has always been bear-y cute!
In a short time, she has become a pro at being sassy.
Baby’s first Easter! Chicago had everybunny wrapped around her finger.
On her 1st birthday, her mom called her “The sweetest baby in the whole world!”
Chi gets a kiss from her dad, who named her after his hometown.
Kisses all around!
Her big brother, Saint, clearly adores her.
And she’s a sweet little sibling to North.
Her big sister is already teaching her all about pulling off a matching moment.
Name a more iconic trio, we’ll wait.
She’s a great big sister to her baby brother, Psalm! Probably because she has learned from the best big siblings around.
She is already a pro at posing for an iconic family photo.
Here she is, hanging out with her mom and older siblings on Thanksgiving.
She did need a cookie bribe in order to cooperate with the Kardashian West Christmas card photo shoot, though.
Is there anything cuter than a toddler in a full velvet jumpsuit?
She’s always down for some dress-up. Here, she and her brother, Saint, get ready to take their horses up to Old Town Road.
She makes the picture-perfect Pebbles to her mom’s Betty Rubble and sister North’s Wilma Flintstone.
And she rocked out as Ash, the porcupine, from Sing.
You could say that she’s Incredible.
She’s also totally fearless! While on vacation with her family, Chicago showed off her courage while handling a snake.
At her baptism, Chicago looked like a little angel in all-white.
Chicago is BFFs with her cousin, True Thompson, who was born just a few months after her in April 2018.
Vacation mode: Activated.
Cousins who snack together, stay together.
See what we mean? Chicago is always there to lend a helping hand.
And True returns the favor, naturally.
They’re already shopping at Target together!
On her 2nd birthday, her mom wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”
While her grandma, Kris Jenner, wished her a happy birthday and said, “You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!! You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow.. what a blessing you are!”