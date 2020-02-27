Celebrities Who Have Twins and Triplets

The son and daughter of Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk arrived on June 13, 2021, already ready for their closeup: Their parents had created an Instagram account, @luyendyktwins, ahead of their arrival.

Though the couple did not immediately reveal their names, they did share that everyone was doing well. "Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly," Arie wrote on Instagram. "Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you for all the support,"