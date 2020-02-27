Celebrities Who Have Twins and Triplets
See which adorable Hollywood families have welcomed multiples
The Luyendyk Twins
The son and daughter of Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk arrived on June 13, 2021, already ready for their closeup: Their parents had created an Instagram account, @luyendyktwins, ahead of their arrival.
Though the couple did not immediately reveal their names, they did share that everyone was doing well. "Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly," Arie wrote on Instagram. "Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you for all the support,"
Grace & Noah Blasberg Brown
Derek Blasberg and partner Nick Brown welcomed their son and daughter via surrogate in the early hours on May 18, 2021. The twins, whose full names are Elizabeth Grace Blasberg Brown and Frederick Noah Blasberg Brown will go by Grace and Noah.
"I am humbled and honored by the arrival of these two magnificent, glorious angels," Blasberg wrote on Instagram when he introduced them.
Bo Thompson & Sam Stoker Jenner
Brandon Jenner, son of Caitlyn Jenner, and his wife Cayley Stoker welcomed sons Bo Thompson Jenner and Sam Stoker Jenner, Brandon's mother Linda Thompson shared on Instagram on Feb. 26.
The new grandma wrote on Instagram that her son and daughter-in-law "are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys!!!"
The couple first announced they were expecting twins in August. Brandon told PEOPLE when they announced the news, "We're madly in love and we are very excited about this!"
Asher & Aksel Miller
Bode and Morgan Miller welcomed two identical twin baby boys, Asher and Aksel, on Nov. 8, 2019.
The new additions joined the couple's sons Easton Vaughn Rek, 13 months, and Edward Nash Skan, 4, plus Bode's son Samuel Nathaniel, 6, and daughter Neesyn Dace, 11. Bode and Morgan's daughter Emeline Grier died after a tragic drowning accident in June 2018 at 19 months old.
Banks & Blaise Bailey
Willow Palin gave birth to twin girls, Banks and Blaise, in November 2019. Willow shares the babies with husband Ricky Bailey.
Willow, who is the daughter of Sarah Palin, got engaged to Ricky in New York City in December 2017, before walking down the aisle in September 2018.
Hart & Hayes Edmonds
Bring on double the diaper duty! Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds and her estranged husband Jim Edmonds welcomed their second and third children, two boys. Edmonds announced their arrival on his Instagram story in June 2018, showing off his arm with two small ink footprints.
"1 little foot each," he wrote of the very special ink. He added, "They made it. Everyone is safe and healthy."
In 2019, Edmonds revealed that Hart has brain damage, though she was seeking treatment to help him cope.
HAVEN MAE & HUDSON ROBERT HERJAVEC
Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec welcomed twins, a daughter and a son, on April 23, 2018. The Dancing with the Stars pro documented her first-time pregnancy over social media, and has been posting adorable snaps ever since. The Shark Tank star is now officially a father of five, with three children from a previous marriage.
CHRIS STAPLETON'S TWIN BOYS
After Reba McEntire announced that the country crooner and wife Morgane welcomed twin boys, at the 2018 ACMs, the new mom shared that their sons had arrived a month early and spent a week in the NICU. They are now back home.
"Morgane & the boys are doing great & we appreciate everyone's support!" Chris wrote on Instagram.
EMORY & BETSY TYRELL
In January 2018, Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott and her husband Chris Tyrell welcomed newborn twin daughters into the world.
Scott posted a photo of her girls days after their birth sharing that the babies were identical twins. "Our identical little ladies Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn were born January 29th around 2am, 5.5lbs each and 17 inches long," the singer wrote.
The girls joined big sister Eisele Kaye
RUMI & SIR CARTER
Blue Ivy Carter is a big sister! Queen Bey and Jay Z welcomed their boy-girl twins in June 2017, adding to their already fabulous family. One month later, the singer introduced her little ones in one of the most epic Instagram posts ever.
NICHOLAS & LUCY KOURNIKOVA-IGLESIAS
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are parents of twins (recently joined by a little sister!). The longtime couple welcomed twins Lucy and Nicholas in December 2017.
FREDRIK JR. & MILLA EKLUND
Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund and husband Derek Kaplan welcomed twins, daughter Milla Eklund and son Fredrik Eklund Jr., via surrogate in November 2017. "Happiest moment of my life. Welcome Fredrick and Milla to the world," Eklund captioned a snapshot of the new family of four.
LEO & LENON HIJAZI
Jaime Pressly and boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi welcomed twin boys Leo and Lenon in October 2017 - a decade after the Mom actress gave birth to son Dezi James, her child from a previous relationship. "This wasn't IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I'm like, 'Doctor, that's impossible!' " she told PEOPLE in June, sharing that the couple had been trying "for quite a while" to conceive.
"I've always wanted three kids and the older I'm getting, I'm like, 'Okay, maybe just one more would be nice,' " Pressly added. "I was getting a little sad, but it was like, 'We'll give you two in one. You don't have to do another pregnancy.'"
EVA MARIA & MATEO RONALDO
Christiano Ronaldo announced on Facebook in June 2017 that he welcomed twins, a son and daughter. Ronaldo's new little bundles of joy joined big brother Cristiano Jr., and later, little sister, Alana Martina.
ALEXANDER & ELLA CLOONEY
The once-perennial bachelor is now reporting for daddy duty! The Oscar-winning actor-director and his wife Amal, an international human rights lawyer, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," the Clooneys said in a statement, adding, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
MONROE & MOROCCAN CANNON
Mariah Carey and ex Nick Cannon's 8-year-olds inspire "aws" wherever they go, whether they're stealing the show at Mom's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony or raising the bar on holiday onesies. "Mommy is an angel, a goddess to them, and Daddy's fun and silly," Cannon said about his little ones in an interview for IMDB Asks.
BOWIE & CY PEREGO-SALDANA
Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego welcomed the tiny twosome in November 2014. Though they're still toddlers, the identical brothers already have mischievous sides: they tried to break into Mom's purse and have been known to use one another as boosters to peek into the high drawers. But the actress says her kids aren't the same in every way. "The moment they popped out, they had personalities," she told E!. "They are two different people. Identical boys but two people."
DOLLY & CHARLIE O'CONNELL
Though fraternal twins, the daughters of Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn look strikingly similar to each other - and their mom! The 11-year-old pair reads, cuddles and puts on mid-shopping trip musicals together.
MAXIMILIAN & EMME MUÑIZ
Jennifer Lopez believes her fraternal twins with ex Marc Anthony helped her "understand men better." "Having twins and seeing how Max handles things differently than Emme even though they're at the same level of development, same age and have the same family," she told PEOPLE, "guys just think different!" The singer affectionately calls the pair her "coconuts."
GUSTAV & JOHN PHILLIPS
Modern Family actress Julie Bowen admits to having been anxious about going from one to three kids when she was pregnant with her sons. "I was terrified. I did not want twins as a second go-around. I should have been much more cautious. I should have had … half sex," she joked in a 2011 issue of More.
MATTEO & VALENTINO MARTIN
Dad Ricky Martin told The Advocate in 2011 that his twin boys are "polar opposites." "Valentino is mister peace and love. He loves flowers and nature," he said. Meanwhile Matteo "is more alpha and a leader … he tells his brother what to do and what not to do."
SAVANNAH & EDEN MAHONEY
Marcia Cross was 44 when she welcomed Savannah and Eden with husband Tom Mahoney. Shortly after giving birth in 2007, Cross told PEOPLE she had been so eager to be a mother it felt like "the longest wait in history."
HARPER & GIDEON BURTKA-HARRIS
Harper and Gideon might just be the most stylish twins around. Dads David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris always lead them to the chicest getups, and really pull out all the stops for the holidays. And just look at the droid/princess cake they made for the kids' 5th birthdays!
TRISTAN & SASHA HEMSWORTH
Five-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha keep mom Elsa Pataky and dad Chris Hemsworth busy at the beach, the park and in the kitchen!
NELSON & EDDY ANGÉLIL
Céline Dion and René Angélil's twin sons traveled to Disneyland to celebrate their 5th birthdays with Mickey. The boys seem to love rocking matching outfits, while doing everything from practicing their golf swings to gearing up for trick-or-treating.
BRONWYN & SLATER VANCE
Angela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance became a family of four in 2006. "Slater is chill and relaxed, and that's the way he was in the womb," Vance told PEOPLE after they were born. "Bronwyn was always moving. She came out like that, left arm in the air. She's drama!"
PHARRELL'S TRIPLETS
Here's another reason for Pharrell to feel "Happy": he and wife Helen Lasichanh welcomed triplets (!) in early January 2017. "Pharrell, Helen and [their son] Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!" his rep said.