Son Emerson Spencer Stone arrived in Los Angeles, weighing in at 7 lbs., 11 oz., Stone's rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price Welcome Son Emerson Spencer

Image zoom

DPA/Landov

Curtis Stone‘s new sous chef is here!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Top Chef Duels host and his wife, actress Lindsay Price, welcomed their second child on Tuesday, Sept. 16, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son Emerson Spencer Stone arrived in Los Angeles, weighing in at 7 lbs., 11 oz.

“Both Lindsay and Emerson are doing well,” the rep tells PEOPLE. “Curtis is officially the happiest man in the world!”

Stone, 38, announced that he and Price, 37, were expecting a sibling for 2½-year-old son Hudson during a May appearance on The Queen Latifah Show.

“My beautiful wife is pregnant again with my second baby!” he told the cheering crowd.

This embed is invalid

This embed is invalid

This embed is invalid

— Anya Leon with reporting by Sonal Dutt