"Lindsay and I are so excited to welcome our sweet little baby boy into the world," the Top Chef Masters host says

This bun’s done cooking.

Lindsay Price and Curtis Stone have welcomed a son, the celebrity chef and Top Chef Masters host confirms via Twitter.

“Lindsay and I are so excited to welcome our sweet little baby boy into the world,” writes Stone, 36. “It feels so great to be a dad!!!!”

The new addition is said to have arrived Nov. 6 and be named Hudson, according to Australia’s Herald Sun newspaper.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be starting a family together,” Stone said when announcing the actress’s pregnancy in June.