Curtis Stone, Lindsay Price Welcome First Child
"Lindsay and I are so excited to welcome our sweet little baby boy into the world," the Top Chef Masters host says
This bun’s done cooking.
Lindsay Price and Curtis Stone have welcomed a son, the celebrity chef and Top Chef Masters host confirms via Twitter.
“Lindsay and I are so excited to welcome our sweet little baby boy into the world,” writes Stone, 36. “It feels so great to be a dad!!!!”
The new addition is said to have arrived Nov. 6 and be named Hudson, according to Australia’s Herald Sun newspaper.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be starting a family together,” Stone said when announcing the actress’s pregnancy in June.
Price, 34, who celebrated her baby shower with costars past and present in October, said the couple knew the sex of the baby but preferred to keep it quiet.