Curtis Stone: I Almost Didn't Make It to Hudson's Birth

Time — and a whole lot of luck — were on Curtis Stone‘s side when the big day arrived for Lindsay Price to deliver the couple’s first child.

After traveling the globe to promote his new television series Around the World in 80 Plates, the celebrity chef arrived home only for his girlfriend’s water to break less than two hours later.

“I got home at 5 p.m. and at 6:50 Linds screamed out, ‘Come here, quick!’ because her waters had broken,” Curtis, 36, recalls in Woman’s Day magazine.

As it turns out, Stone and Price already had plans for a big celebration that night, but soon found out they were about to meet the real star of the party: their son!



“[Lindsay] had organized a potluck dinner party for my 36th birthday and we kept hearing people arrive,” Stone recalls. “I didn’t come down until 9 p.m., but then we were quite busy upstairs!”

After driving Price to the hospital — and 18 hours of labor later — the couple became the proud parents of Hudson, who shocked Stone with his “cute, little old man” face.

“We wondered what he would look like and he came out and he wasn’t squished with a funny cone head like a lot of babies — he had a pretty perfect round dome, and his face looked really Asian to me,” the proud papa reveals.

“He was a beautiful boy right from the start. He looked like this little Thai fisherman because they put a beanie straight on him.”

Expecting to be the “tough guy” throughout the whole ordeal, Curtis admits the sight of his son being born was too much for even him to bear.

“I, on the other hand, was a quivering mess, a bloody big sock,” he recalls. “It was one of those unbelievable experiences, and coming out the other side, you look at this little baby boy you have made, and it’s the depth of your love together that is amazing.”

As for Price, the second she laid eyes on Hudson, she was smitten, the new mom shares. “Some woman told me, ‘Don’t be surprised if you don’t immediately feel this amazing maternal glow,’ but I felt this incredible bond the moment I looked at his face,” she says.

As the new family of three settle into a routine, Curtis jokes that, if baby awards existed, his son would be sure to take home the top prize.

“If Hudson were an employee, he’d get employee of the month,” he says with a laugh. “He does everything he is supposed to do … We’ve been really lucky that he is such a good sleeper and eater, and wouldn’t wish for anything different.”