Hilary Duff and Chris Pratt’s Kids Love These Adorable Stuffed Animals That Transform Into Hoodies — and They’re on Sale

They say the best gifts come in small packages — but sometimes the greatest ones come secretly disguised as adorable stuffed animals.

Parents, if you’re still looking for a fun stocking stuffer for your kids, the beloved Cubcoats are on sale today! The company behind the one-of-a kind plush stuffed animals that transform into comfy zip-up hoodies is offering up to 50 percent off some of its most popular styles on Amazon. Cubcoats were the number one best-selling brand in the stuffed animals and plush toys categories on Amazon Prime Day this year — and for a good reason. The huggable toy-sweatshirts have even been backed by Hollywood parents like Hilary Duff and Chris Pratt.

In fact, the Lizzie McGuire actress loves Cubcoats for her kids so much, she decided to become an investor and introduced some of its new zipperless pull-over hoodie characters that launched before Prime Day. “They’re amazing for airplanes when your kid is cold, when they need something to play with, or when they need a pillow,” Duff said in Instagram story. “This has saved me so many times! When I saw my son see what they were capable of, it was like watching magic before his eyes because it transforms into two different things.”

Buy It! Cubcoats Uki The Unicorn 2-in-1 Transforming Hoodie, $17.50 (orig. $35); amazon.com; Cubcoats Pimm The Puppy 2-in-1 Transforming Hoodie, $29.25 (orig. $45); amazon.com

This magical transformation happens in four easy steps: Just unzip the back of the plush toy, unroll its hoodie, tuck the character into the hood, and then pull it over your head to play in. Does it get any cuter? The answer is yes, because each Cubcoat character has a fun name to boot, like Pimm the Puppy, Uki the Unicorn, and Dayo the Dinosaur.

Along with the brand’s own original characters, Cubcoats also come in a slew of familiar Disney figures like Mickey Mouse, Mini Mouse, Stitch, Poppy the Troll, and the Toothless Dragon — all of which would make great gifts for the Disney-obsessed. Plus, there are Cubcoats T-shirts, too! And celebrity kids aren’t the only ones who adore these fun plushies: Cubcoats is a recognized winner of the National Parenting Product Award, meaning it has the stamp of approval from moms and dads all over the country. So, needless to say, it’s a big deal that you can score one for way less right now.

Buy It! Cubcoats Mickey Mouse 2-in-1 Transforming Hoodie, $32.50 (orig. $50); amazon.com; Cubcoats Poppy the Troll 2-in-1 Transforming Hoodie, $32.50 (orig. $50); amazon.com

“My 7-year-old loves her Cubcoat and snuggles it to sleep every night. The only problem now is getting her to wear other sweaters… because she only wants to wear her Cubcoat now. Oh gosh now, I’ll probably be buying more for Christmas,” one Amazon shopper wrote about Uki the Unicorn.

With over 32 Cubcoats styles on sale in sizes ranging from 2T to 10 years, you’re sure to find the perfect cuddly gift for any kid this holiday. Just remember that this is a limited-time deal, meaning it can end at any moment — so hurry and shop the best-selling, celeb-approved Cubcoats before the prices go back up.