USWNT's Crystal Dunn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband: 'Biggest Blessing of Them All'

Crystal Dunn is reaching her mom goals.

The U.S. Women's National Team soccer champ, 29, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Pierre Soubrier, they announced on Instagram Thursday. The new addition is due in May.

Dunn wrote, "The biggest blessing of them all: We are so excited and happy to be adding a member to our family in 2022!" alongside a gallery of photos holding baby sneakers and showcasing her baby bump.

"Boom let's go! So proud of you @cdunn19 ❤️," Soubrier wrote on his Instagram page.

In May, Dunn spoke to PEOPLE about her marriage, recalling how the pair wed in 2018 shortly before he took a job in Portland, Oregon. Dunn had been playing with the NWSL's North Carolina Courage up until earlier this year, keeping the couple apart.

"I think distance is one thing, but my husband and I were living completely on the opposite coasts and it got really challenging," she said. "I think at the end of 2020, we were like, 'Listen, enough is enough.' We value companionship. We value really just seeing each other and family. And sometimes if that is more important than just work. And I'm really grateful that the Thorns organization was able to get me here."

Dunn was part of a trade that landed her in Portland, where Soubrier works as the head athletic trainer. Now the two have a home base where they're finally living together.