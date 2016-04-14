Victoria shared an impressive Instagram video of her youngest son Cruz singing

Is Cruz Beckham the Next Justin Bieber? 'Proud' Mom Victoria Posts Impressive Video of Son Singing

There may be another star in the Beckham family: Cruz!

The 11-year-old showed off his singing skills in an Instagram clip posted by his “proud mummy” Victoria Beckham.

“Super cute Cruz!! @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham #proudmummy X vb,” she captioned the video.

The tween sang rapper Twista‘s 2004 song “Hope” in a performance akin to that of a younger Justin Bieber.

Instagram: Victoria Beckham

Victoria, and her husband David often share sweet photos and videos of their kids, including Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 13, Harper, 4.

Earlier this month, David had a boys’ night out with his sons, taking Romeo and Cruz to a Lakers basketball game in Los Angeles. The three were all smiles as they sat courtside, all dressed similarly in jeans and stylish jackets.

The boys even took a snap with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“Boys excited to meet the champ,” he captioned a snap of the outing.

David also fulfills his daddy duties with daughter Harper. Last month, Victoria shared an Instagram photo of the proud father sewing doll dresses.

“Harper has daddy stitching her dollies dresses!!! We love you @davidbeckham #lovingdaddy #proudmummy #familyfun,” Victoria wrote alongside the sweet snap.