Watch Cruz Beckham, 15, Play Impressive Tribute to Van Halen — as Mom Victoria Leaves Cheeky Comment

Cruz Beckham is getting to know his way around the piano keys!

On Tuesday, the 15-year-old's dad David Beckham shared a video on Instagram of him playing the instrument, performing an impressive rendition of Van Halen's 1983 song "Jump," just over two months after musician Eddie Van Halen's death.

In the caption, David, 45, joked that "Uncle" Elton John, the music legend, should beware of Cruz's spotlight-stealing piano-playing. "Watch out uncle Elton 🎹 @cruzbeckham learnt this in one day 🎹 practice makes perfect @eltonjohn," the proud dad wrote.

Mom Victoria Beckham applauded Cruz in the comment section — also leaving a cheeky note about her son's partially pink hairdo. "So proud!!!!" she wrote, adding with a series of playful emojis, "What happened to his hair?? love u Cruz!!! X"

The former Spice Girls member, 46 — who also shares sons Romeo, 18, and Brooklyn, 21, plus daughter Harper, 9 — shared footage of Cruz's singing voice late last month on Instagram. Her son sang while she recorded, until David interrupted the a cappella moment with his own vocals.

"Singing like an angel then dad joins in 😂 kisses @cruzbeckham @davidbeckham 🎶🎼🎵," Victoria wrote with the post at the time.

On Wednesday, Victoria shared behind-the-scenes footage of arranging her four kids and their pet dogs for a holiday photo in front of their family Christmas tree. The four children laugh at their mom as she sings a carol during the photo op, with Brooklyn appearing embarrassed as he walks out of frame.