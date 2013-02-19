Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest son looks dapper in his Burberry puffer coat and Supra Vaider sneakers while at dinner with dad in London Feb. 8. Check him out, plus our look for less.

Look for Less: Cruz Beckham's Sporty Polish

Image zoom



FameFlynet

Birthday boy!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Feb. 8, Cruz Beckham — who is turning 8 Wednesday — stepped out looking sharp (and snug!) for a dinner date with dad David at Tamarind in London.

And just like his older brother Romeo, it seems Cruz is also a big fan of Burberry, pairing theirBright Indigo Puffer Jacket ($295) with black skinny jeans, Supra‘s Vaider Shoes and a cool red and turquoise watch.

Love Cruz’s cool street style? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $89!



Image zoom



Courtesy Lands’ End

Jacket

Make winter a whole lot warmer for your little guy with Lands’ End Down Puffer Jacket ($50 to $89). Not only does is it have a water resistant finish and fleece-lined front pockets, but the wrist cuffs are designed to keep out the cold.

Image zoom



Courtesy Amazon

Jeans

Whatever the occasion, black denim can be dressed up or down for a stylish look. Our pick: DC Apparel‘s Skinny Jeans ($17 to $46).

Image zoom



Courtesy Nordstrom

Shoes

We’re loving these snazzy two-tone Super Hi Sneakers ($22), which is a fun twist on Converse‘s classicChuck Taylor.

Image zoom



Courtesy Nordstrom

Watch

Featuring easy-to-read numbers, Nitro‘s Digital Watch ($16.50) is perfect for those just learning to tell time.