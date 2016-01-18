The R&B singer and his fiancée are expecting a baby boy in late March

Ne-Yo Gives Fiancée Crystal Renay a Belly Rub at the Critics' Choice Awards

So sweet!

Ne-Yo proudly showed off fiancée Crystal Renay‘ baby bump at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer, who was nominated for NBC’s musical The Wiz Live!, adorably cradled her belly as the pair posed for photos on the red carpet.

Image zoom



Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The couple is expecting their first child together, a son, in late March.

“Clearing the air … [Crystal] and I are ENGAGED to be married next year. And yes we are expecting #FromTheHorsesMouth,” Ne-Yo, 36, announced on Twitter last August.

The R&B singer is already father to two other children — a daughter, Madilyn Grace, 5, and a son, Mason Evan, 4 — from his previous engagement to Monyetta Shaw.