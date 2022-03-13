Jean Smart's Son Forrest Shares Why His Mom 'Deserves' to Win at 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Jean Smart's son is her biggest fan!
On the red carpet at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Smart's son Forrest was asked why his mother deserved to win. Smart, 70, is nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her role on Hacks.
"She deserves it because she's working like 13, 16 hours a day, every Monday through Friday," said Forrest. "The one time she got a day off since December, she decided to spend it with me."
Added Forrest, "She works really hard for, like, everything. So I think it's good. I'm glad she's nominated because I like these award shows."
Next talking about her role on the HBO comedy, Smart said she knew the show was "going to be good."
"But the reaction was just more than we could have hoped for," she continued. "I mean, because it's not just the critics. It's also the audience. Sometimes you either get one or the other. You don't get both. So that's been just a gift."
Smart is up against Elle Fanning (The Great), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Sandra Oh (The Chair) and Issa Rae (Insecure) for tonight's prize.
Leading up to the Critics Choice Awards, Smart had been on a winning streak. She most recently won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance.
In the beloved series, Smart plays a renowned standup comedian Deborah Vance.
"I always thought it would be fun to be a standup comic, but I always also thought it would be incredibly terrifying," she previously told Variety. "You're kind of living one of my fantasies. I get to do it for pretend."
The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards is airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on The CW and TBS.