Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Pose with Kids to Show Off Matching Jerseys in Family Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s got his home team on lock!

The 33-year-old soccer pro is beaming in a new photo posted to his Instagram account Tuesday, featuring his entire family: his 8-year-old son Cristiano Jr., 14-month-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo, girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their daughter Alana Martina, 8 months.

Ronaldo’s brood poses in front of a picturesque backdrop, where Cristiano Jr. has his foot on a soccer ball and all five members of the family are wearing jerseys to match their patriarch’s.

“La famiglia bianconera!” Ronaldo wrote in Italian, which translates to, “The Juventus family!” — a nod to his new team, where he recently transferred after a nine-year career with Real Madrid.

Rodriguez joined in on the social-media fun, sharing a not-so-posed photo that showed another (fun, yet slightly chaotic) side of parenting.

In the snapshot, the 24-year-old model lounges with Alana in a kiddie pool filled with plastic balls, while Mateo and Eva Maria play on the other side of the inflatable contraption’s toddler-friendly slide.

“Cuando la mamá es peor que los hijos … 😍 #❣️los amo infinito,” she jokingly captioned the photo in Spanish; in English, it’s, “When the mother is worse than the children. I love them infinity.”

Eva Maria, Mateo and Cristiano Jr. all celebrated their birthdays in June, when the twins were treated to a joint bash where they each sported a tiny crown emblazoned with a number “1.”

“Congratulations to our loves Eva and Mateo on their first year of life,” Rodriguez captioned the festive post in Spanish. “We’re the world’s most fortunate parents. They’re the perfection in our days. A blessing.”

She added of Ronaldo, who was away gearing up to lead Portugal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, “We’ve missed Daddy so much today, who is with the Portugal team preparing for the World (Cup). We love you Daddy.”