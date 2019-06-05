Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Smiley Photo of His Adorable Twins for Their Second Birthday

Image zoom Cristiano Ronaldo's twins, Mateo (L) and Eva Maria Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram; Inset: Ian Gavan/Getty

Happy birthday, Eva Maria and Mateo!

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s adorable twins are celebrating turning 2-years-old. The twins’ soccer-star dad shared a sweet tribute on Instagram alongside a smiley shot of the siblings for the milestone occasion.

“Too bad I can’t be there with you on this special day. But Mom is with you,” wrote Ronaldo, 34, in Portuguese after congratulating his son and daughter on their big day with a special shout out his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

After wishing the little ones happiness always, he concluded his note, “I love you so much!”

Aside from the twins, Ronaldo shares son, Cristiano Jr., who turns 9 this month, as well as 18-month-old daughter, Alana Martina, with model Rodriguez, 25.

And the star’s three older children are already starting to show potential signs of following in their dad’s athletic footsteps!

The Juventus and Portugal national team player has been open in the past about Cristiano Jr.’s interest in soccer, and has shared numerous videos of Eva Maria and Mateo kicking a ball around.

“Blessed house,” he captioned one such clip in early April, adding five red heart emojis.

While the couple have not addressed a potential engagement, Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha reported in November that Rodriguez had accepted the soccer player’s proposal of marriage after two years of dating.

Adding fuel to the rumor fire, Rodriguez posted a photograph of herself wearing a sparkling diamond ring to her Instagram Story. The picture appeared to be taken during a recent family outing in London.

“About last night! Amazing dinner at @zelalondon 👌🏽🔝” Ronaldo captioned the Instagram. Rodriguez shared the same image on her own account, with a nearly identical caption.

A rep for Ronaldo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.