Cristiano Ronaldo Spends 'Quality Time' in Saudi Arabia with Georgina Rodríguez and Children

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play for a new team — Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr FC — and he appears to be enjoying getting to know his new home base.

On Monday, the Portuguese footballer posted photos to his Instagram showing his family — partner Georgina Rodríguez and four of their kids — sightseeing in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

"Quality time with my loves," Ronaldo captioned the pictures, which depicted an outdoor city scene as well as a visit to an aquarium-like structure.

Rodríguez took to her own Instagram to post yet more photos. She mirrored the two Ronaldo shared and added several more from a trip to Riyadh Winter Wonderland, an annual carnival held in a local theme park.

The shots showed the family having fun competing in carnival games for giant plush prizes, making slime, posing with costumed superheroes, and taking a spin on a merry-go-round.

The couple is parents to daughter Alana Martina, 5, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 5½, and son Cristiano Jr., 12. Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced the death of their baby son and the birth of their daughter, Bella Esmeralda, in April 2022.

The news that Ronaldo had joined the Saudi Arabian football club hit in late December. The striker made headlines the previous month after his messy and controversial exit from his previous team, Manchester United.

"I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country," the 37-year-old player said in Al-Nassr's statement about the deal.

"The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men's and women's football is very inspiring," Ronaldo continued. "We can see from Saudi Arabia's recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential."