Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Family Photo from Holiday Dinner With Girlfriend and Oldest Son

Cristiano Ronaldo is spending some quality time with his family this holiday season!

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old pro soccer player shared a sweet family photo of himself, longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his oldest son, Cristiano Jr., who turned 9 earlier this year.

“About last night 👪❤️ #ChristmasDinner #finoallafine,” the father of four captioned the Instagram post.

In the photo, Ronaldo looked sharp in an all-black outfit while keeping one arm around Rodriguez and another on Cristiano Jr.’s shoulder. Sporting a similar, side-slicked hairstyle as his dad, Cristiano Jr. showed off his style in a black leather jacket, ripped jeans and white sneakers.

Rodriguez, 25 — who also shared the photo on her Instagram with the caption “Last night 🥂✨💓 #dinner #with #family” — opted for a form-fitting jumpsuit that accentuated her curves, styled with a black belt. She paired the look with a beige Prada mini bag and hoop earrings.

Missing from the famous brood was Ronaldo’s 2-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Alana Martina.

Last week, the dotting father shared an adorable video of himself cuddling with Alana where he repeatedly asked his baby girl for “one more” kiss in Portuguese. The excited little girl repeated her father and said “more” as she gave her dad a sweet peck.

“How can i not fall in love with my sweet princess ?! 👸🏻 ❤️,” he captioned the video. Between kisses, the proud dad laughed at the camera.

In November, the family of six celebrated Alana’s 2nd birthday with a Disney themed party complete with costumes and a Disney princess cake.

Her birthday came just a few months after her twin siblings celebrated their 2nd birthday in June. Ronaldo couldn’t be there to celebrate the twins’ special day so he wrote a sweet tribute to them on Instagram.

“Too bad I can’t be there with you on this special day,” Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese after congratulating his son and daughter on their big day with a special shout-out to Rodriguez. “But Mom is with you.”