Cristiano Ronaldo is already dad to four kids: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4, daughter Alana Martina, 4, and son Cristiano Jr., 11

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals the Sex of His and Georgina Rodríguez's Twins on the Way: 'Blessed'

It's double the joy for Cristiano Ronaldo!

In October, the soccer star, 36, announced on Instagram that his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez is pregnant with twins — and on Thursday, he revealed they are expecting a baby boy and girl in a sweet video with their children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Cristiano Jr. and Mateo hold one balloon while Eva and Alana hold another. Rodríguez counts to three in the background before the kids pop the balloons, sending both pink and blue confetti into the air as the family cheers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Where life begins and love never ends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed," the couple captioned their joint video.

Ronaldo first shared that he and Rodríguez were expecting their second set of twins alongside a photo of the pair lying in bed while holding up ultrasound photos.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed," Ronaldo captioned the post, which Rodríguez also shared to her page.

Earlier this month, the soccer star also shared a photo smiling with his kids and Rodríguez while they were out at a restaurant together, captioning the post, "My loves…❤️🙏🏽 #blessed"

Delighted to announce we are expecting twins???????? Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

In August, Manchester United announced the team reached a deal with Juventus F.C. that will see the athlete's return to the English team. Ronaldo first joined the Italian team in 2018 in a trade with Real Madrid.

"Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days," Ronaldo shared on Instagram.