Cristiano Ronaldo is dad to four kids: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4, daughter Alana Martina, 4, and son Cristiano Jr., 11

'Proud Dad' Cristiano Ronaldo and His 4 Kids Hit the Beach During Family Vacation in Dubai

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying some family fun in the sun.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old soccer star shared a sweet photo with his kids at the beach in Dubai. He posed smiling with his arms wrapped around his four children, 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 4-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Proud Dad❤️🙏🏽" he captioned the Instagram post from the family vacation.

The Manchester United athlete and his family are in Dubai celebrating Ronaldo's longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez for her 28th birthday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Georgina Rodríguez Instagram Credit: Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram

The soccer star shared another family photo with Rodríguez and their kids, posing on a rooftop after Ronaldo lit up Dubai's famous Burj Khalifa tower with a photo of his girlfriend and a birthday message.

"We love you❤️ @georginagio 😘," he wrote, reposting the snap of the extravagant gift on his Instagram Story.

In October, Ronaldo announced that Rodríguez is pregnant with their second set of twins — and last month, he revealed they are expecting a baby boy and girl in a sweet video with their children.

Georgina Rodríguez Instagram Credit: Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram

In the clip, Cristiano Jr. and Mateo hold one balloon while Eva and Alana hold another. Rodríguez counts to three in the background before the kids pop the balloons, sending both pink and blue confetti into the air as the family cheers.

"Where life begins and love never ends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed," the couple captioned their joint video.

Ronaldo first shared that he and Rodríguez were expecting their second set of twins alongside a photo of the pair lying in bed while holding up ultrasound photos.