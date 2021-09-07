Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Photos with His 4 Kids in Manchester: 'Blessed Family'

Cristiano Ronaldo is soaking up family time.

The 36-year-old soccer star shared a gallery of family photos on Instagram Sunday enjoying sunny weather outside in Manchester, smiling while his four kids — 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 3½-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. — played on and around him.

His caption roughly translates to, "Who says there is no sun in Manchester?" and includes the hashtag "#blessedfamily."

Late last month, Manchester United announced the team reached a deal with Juventus that sees the athlete's return to the English team. Ronaldo first joined the Italian team in 2018 in a trade with Real Madrid.

"Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days," Ronaldo shared on Instagram.

"The 'tifosi bianconeri' always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition. In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together," he continued, thanking the fan base.

Along with several emojis, including the Italian flag, Ronaldo concluded his message, writing: "I will always be one of you. You are now part of my history, as I feel that I'm part of yours. Italy, Juve, Turin, tifosi bianconeri, you'll always be in my heart."

Ronaldo previously played with Manchester United for six years from 2003 to 2009. There, he won three league titles and one Champions League. The father of four then played for nine years for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018.