The Manchester United star opened up about the possibility of his eldest son Cristiano Jr., 11, following his footsteps

Cristiano Ronaldo Says He'll 'Never Pressure' His Son to Play Soccer: I'll 'Support In Any Way'

Cristiano Ronaldo will support his kids' ambitions no matter what — even if it's not soccer.

The Manchester United star, 36, recently opened up about his unwavering support for his children during the first episode of his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez's Netflix series, I Am Georgina. Ronaldo is dad to 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 4-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

During the episode, the soccer star admits his eldest son could be a "great" soccer player "if he's dedicated" to the sport. However, Ronaldo assures that he's never going to "pressure" Cristiano Jr. to follow in his footsteps.

"Only time will tell. I will never pressure him. He will do what he wants. Also what I want the most for Cristianito and everyone else is that they're happy and that they choose what they want. I will support in any way," the father of four says.

Cristiano Ronaldo and son Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

He went on to express the importance of trying to be a good parent, which he says comes easy with Rodríguez's help.

"The best thing that we can do is have children and educate them to have unconditional love ... and to have a woman by your side who gives you stability then the kids' education is phenomenal," he adds.

Ronaldo recently celebrated Rodríguez on her 28th birthday. The athlete shared a family photo with Rodríguez and their kids in Dubai, posing on a rooftop after he lit up the city's famous Burj Khalifa tower with a photo of his girlfriend and a birthday message.

"We love you❤️ @georginagio 😘," he wrote, reposting the snap of the extravagant gift on his Instagram Story.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump on Dubai Beach Credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

In October, Ronaldo announced that Rodríguez is pregnant with their second set of twins — and in December, he revealed they are expecting a baby boy and girl in a sweet video with their children.

In the clip, Cristiano Jr. and Mateo hold one balloon while Eva and Alana hold another. Rodríguez counts to three in the background before the kids pop the balloons, sending both pink and blue confetti into the air as the family cheers.