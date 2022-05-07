Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Reveals Name of Newborn Daughter Following Twin Brother's Death

Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Reveals Name of Newborn Daughter Following Twin Brother's Death. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdQcTPHMz1k/ ; TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 05: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus poses for a picture with his November 2020 MVP trophy prior to the Serie A match between Juventus and Torino FC at Allianz Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Turin, Italy. Football Stadiums around Italy remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Credit: Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram; Valerio Pennicino/Getty