Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Shares Family Snap with All Their Kids — Including Three Toddlers

Just when it seems Cristiano Ronaldo‘s brood can’t get any cuter, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez proves us wrong.

The model shared a new photograph on Wednesday featuring the family of six together aboard what appears to be a private plane.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cristiano Jr., who turns 9 next week, holds the couple’s 19-month-old daughter Alana Martina on his lap, while Georgina and Ronaldo, 34, hold 2-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo on their own laps. All three of the toddlers clutch stuffed toys as they pose for the photo op with their parents and big brother.

“💖✈️ ¡Buen día con amor!” Rodriguez captioned the sweet image in Spanish, which translates in English to, “Good day with love!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Cristiano Ronaldo and family Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Party of Six! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sweetest Family Photos

The twins recently celebrated their second birthday on June 5, when their soccer-star dad shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram alongside a smiley shot of the siblings for the milestone.

“Too bad I can’t be there with you on this special day. But Mom is with you,” wrote Ronaldo in Portuguese after congratulating his son and daughter on their big day, with a special shout-out to girlfriend Rodriguez, 25.

After wishing the little ones happiness always, he concluded his note, “I love you so much!”

Rodriguez gave a glimpse inside the twins’ birthday party on her Instagram account, which included individual superhero- and Disney Princess-themed cakes, lots of colorful balloons and sweet treats, a bounce house and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Shares First Photo of Their Entire Family

While the couple aren’t shy about sharing snaps of their kids, photos featuring all six family members are a little rarer — but always adorable.

In August 2018, the longtime professional athlete celebrated his freshly inked soccer contract by sharing a photo of his entire brood in matching jerseys.

“La famiglia bianconera!” Ronaldo wrote in Italian, which translates to, “The Juventus family!” — a nod to his new team, where he transferred last summer after a nine-year career with Real Madrid.