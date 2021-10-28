Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals He's Expecting Second Set of Twins with Georgina Rodríguez: 'Blessed'

Cristiano Ronaldo is already dad to four kids: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4, daughter Alana Martina, 3, and son Cristiano Jr, 11

Cristiano Ronaldo is expanding his family!

On Thursday, the soccer star, 36, announced on Instagram that he and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez are expecting twins.

The Manchester United athlete shared the exciting news alongside a photo of him lying in bed with Rodríguez while holding up ultrasound photos. He also included a sweet snap of him hanging out with his other four children, 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 3½-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed," Ronaldo captioned the post, which Rodríguez also shared to her page.

Last month, the athlete shared a gallery of family photos on Instagram enjoying sunny weather outside in Manchester, smiling while his four kids played on and around him.

His caption roughly translates to, "Who says there is no sun in Manchester?" and includes the hashtag "#blessedfamily."

In August, Manchester United announced the team reached a deal with Juventus that sees the athlete's return to the English team. Ronaldo first joined the Italian team in 2018 in a trade with Real Madrid.

"Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days," Ronaldo shared on Instagram.

Ronaldo previously played with Manchester United for six years from 2003 to 2009. There, he won three league titles and one Champions League. The father of four then played for nine years for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018.