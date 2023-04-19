Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Emotional First Birthday of Daughter Bella: 'Daddy Loves You'

Bella's twin brother Angel tragically died shortly after he was born in April 2022

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 12:47 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and daughter Bella. Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo/instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his youngest daughter Bella Esmeralda.

The proud dad, 38, marked Bella's 1st birthday on Instagram on Tuesday and shared a sweet snapshot of his little girl sitting on his lap.

"Parabéns pelo teu primeiro ano de vida, meu amor. O papá ama-te muito!🎂♥️😘," the soccer star captioned the daddy-daughter photo, which translates into English as "Happy first year of life my love. Daddy loves you very much! 🎂♥️😘."

In the cute photo, the Al-Nassr FC star was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and blue shorts, while Bella sported a white lace-collared top, navy cardigan and gray leggings for cuddles with her dad.

The athlete's longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez first shared the adorable picture in February.

"Bella Esmeralda. That look, so strong and delicate, that God has given you. Love them," Rodríguez, 29, captioned the snapshot.

"Just like dad. My love 🥰," the Portuguese soccer star wrote in the comments section.

Bella's twin sibling, a baby boy, died last year shortly after birth. Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced the tragic news in a heartbreaking post on social media on Apr. 18, 2022.

georgina rodriguez
Georgina Rodríguez and daughter Bella. georgina rodriguez/instagram

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Ronaldo continued the post by thanking their doctors and nurses for "all their expert care and support."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he concluded the post.

The couple also share 5-year-old daughter Alana Martina, while Ronaldo is father to son Cristiano Jr., 12, and 5½-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo.

In November, Ronaldo opened up in an interview with Piers Morgan about the moment he told his older children that while Bella was born healthy, her twin brother had died.

"Gio arrived home and the kids start to say, 'Where's the other baby, where's the other baby?' " Ronaldo said.

georgina rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo's children. georgina rodriguez/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby ...?' " he continued. "After one week, I say, 'Let's be upfront, and let's be honest with the kids — let's say that Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.' "

Ronaldo also told the British TV host how difficult the loss had been to deal with. "Piers, probably the worst moment that I passed through in my life, since my father died… It's hard… we had quite difficult moments because we don't understand why it happened to us," he said.

Adding that he struggled with having one twin live and the other die, Ronaldo continued sadly, "I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment. I never felt. It is hard to explain."

Related Articles
Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles Daughter Bella
Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles 9-Month-Old Baby Daughter Bella in Cute Photo: 'Strong and Delicate'
Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Everything to Know About Cristiano Ronaldo's Family
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's Relationship Timeline
Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks To Piers Morgan About Losing His Son
Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls the Heartbreaking Moment He Told His Children That Their Baby Brother Died
Georgina Rodriguez Opens Up About Son's Death in Reality Show Trailer: 'No One Knows'
Georgina Rodríguez Cries as She Talks About Loss of Her Baby Son with Cristiano Ronaldo
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
TOPSHOT - Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 11, 2021. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo Spends 'Quality Time' in Saudi Arabia with Georgina Rodríguez and Children
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 30: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "ALL NASSR FOOTBALL CLUB / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo poses for a photo with the jersey after signing with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr Football Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 30, 2022. (Photo by Al Nassr Football Club / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs with Saudi Club Al-Nassr After Messy Manchester United Exit
Georgina Rodríguez Shows Daughter's Baby Doll in Her Purse as They Leave Qatar After World Cup
Georgina Rodríguez Leaves Qatar with Daughter After Cristiano Ronaldo's Tearful World Cup Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Twins Eva and Mateo's 5th Birthday: 'Couldn't Be More Proud' https://www.instagram.com/cristiano/. ; SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)
Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Twins Eva and Mateo's 5th Birthday: 'Couldn't Be More Proud'
Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Cozy Up After Daughter's Birth, Loss of Son
Daddy Yankee and his wife Mireddys González pose for a photo on the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida
Who Is Daddy Yankee's Wife? All About Mireddys González
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Newborn Son, Says Birth of His Twin Sister 'Gives Us Strength'
Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Reveals Name of Newborn Daughter Following Twin Brother's Death. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdQcTPHMz1k/ ; TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 05: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus poses for a picture with his November 2020 MVP trophy prior to the Serie A match between Juventus and Torino FC at Allianz Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Turin, Italy. Football Stadiums around Italy remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Reveals Name of Newborn Daughter Following Twin Brother's Death
Cristiano Ronaldo posts new pic with son. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc-IQ6OrDHL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo of His Newborn Daughter After Losing Twin Boy: 'Forever Love'
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: Everything to Know