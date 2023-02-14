Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles 9-Month-Old Baby Daughter Bella in Cute Photo: 'Strong and Delicate'

The soccer star shares Bella with his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez

By
Published on February 14, 2023 10:18 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles Daughter Bella
Cristiano Ronaldo and daughter Bella. Photo: Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have one adorable baby girl.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old soccer star's longtime girlfriend shared a photo of their 9-month-old daughter Bella Esmeralda as she cuddled with the athlete for some weekend snuggles.

In the photo, the newly signed Al-Nassr FC star was dressed casually in a T-shirt and shorts, while Bella glammed up the proceedings with a white lace-collared top, adorable cardigan and leggings.

"That look, so strong and delicate, that God has given you. Love them," Rodríguez, 29, captioned the shot, in which Bella sat on her dad's lap.

"Just like dad. My love 🥰," Ronaldo wrote in the comments.

The family downtime comes as the superstar striker and his crew are making the adjustment to his new Saudi Arabian team.

Last month, Ronaldo shared photos on Instagram of himself, Rodríguez and four of their kids exploring the city of Riyadh.

The athlete's carousel post included a snap of the group smiling in front of beautiful, water-side structures as well as a picture of Rodríguez and Ronaldo at an aquarium-like performance venue.

"Quality time with my loves ❤️," he captioned the post.

In addition to Bella, the couple share 5-year-old daughter Alana Martina. Ronaldo is also father to son Cristiano Jr., 12, and 5½-year-old twins: daughter Eva Maria and son Mateo.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, and family
Cristiano Ronaldo and family. Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Last fall, Ronaldo opened up in an interview with Piers Morgan about the moment he told his older children that while the couple's daughter Bella was born healthy, her twin brother had died.

"Gio arrived home and the kids start to say, 'Where's the other baby, where's the other baby?' " Ronaldo said in the TalkTV interview.

"The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby ...?' " he continued. "After one week, I say, 'Let's be up front, and let's be honest with the kids — let's say that Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.' "

When Bella arrived home from the hospital, the parents posted their thanks to those who supported the family amid the tragic loss.

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us," the couple wrote. "We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world."

