Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez shared sweet photos from the birthday celebration for their twins Eva Maria and Mateo

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Twins Eva and Mateo's 5th Birthday: 'Couldn't Be More Proud'

Happy Birthday, Eva Maria and Mateo!

On Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez celebrated their twin son and daughter for their 5th birthday. For their special day, the Portuguese soccer star, 37, shared a sweet Instagram tribute featuring an adorable photo of Eva and Mateo.

"Happy birthday my loves🎂🎉🙏🏽 Daddy couldn't be more proud of you, keep being happy and with those beautiful smiles😀😘 I love you so much ❤️❤️," Ronaldo wrote.

Rodríguez also shared Instagram photos of Eva and Mateo smiling while playing with their siblings during the birthday festivities. Eva had a Frozen-themed birthday cake and balloons while Mateo had a racecar and Captain America-themed birthday cake and balloons.

"Happy 5 years to the loves of my life," Rodríguez captioned her post. "Mama couldn't be more proud of you and the wonderful beings you are becoming. I love you with all my heart✨❤️ For blowing millions of candles together🎂💕👨‍👩‍👧‍👦."

Along with Eva and Mateo, Ronaldo is also dad to 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr and 4-year-old daughter Alana Martina.

On April 18, Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced that they welcomed a newborn baby girl while sharing the heartbreaking news that her twin, a baby boy, had died.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

He continued by thanking their doctors and nurses for "all their expert care and support."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he concluded the post, signed by himself and Rodríguez.

As the couple continues to mourn the death of their newborn son, they revealed the name and birthdate of the baby's surviving twin sister last month.