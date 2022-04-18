"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Cristiano Ronaldo wrote of the death of his baby boy

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Newborn Son, Says Birth of His Twin Sister 'Gives Us Strength'

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez are mourning the loss of their newborn son.

On Monday, the soccer star, 37, shared a heartbreaking post on social media announcing that one of their newborn twins, a baby boy, had died.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Ronaldo continued by thanking their doctors and nurses for "all their expert care and support."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he concluded the post, signed by him and Rodríguez.

The Manchester United athlete shared the news alongside a photo of himself lying in bed with Rodríguez while holding up ultrasound photos. He also included a sweet snapshot of himself hanging out with his other four kids.

In September, the athlete shared a gallery of family photos on Instagram enjoying sunny weather outside in Manchester, smiling while his four kids played on and around him. His caption roughly translated to, "Who says there is no sun in Manchester?" and includes the hashtag "#blessedfamily."

