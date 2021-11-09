Criss Angel's Wife Shaunyl Benson Holds Newborn Baby First Time, 4 Days After Emergency C-Section

"She's doing so much better," Shaunyl Benson said of her baby daughter, who arrived early in an emergency c-section and weighed just under 5 lbs. at birth

Criss Angel and wife Shaunyl Benson's newborn baby is doing well.

The pair welcomed their third baby, daughter Illusia Angelina, early on Friday morning during an emergency cesarean section. She weighed 4 lbs., 13 oz., at birth.

On Tuesday, Benson wrote, "Last night at 11pm, I finally got to hold my baby girl for the first time 4 days earth side. She's doing so much better. She has more tests today and more milestones to meet this week but we are feeling so grateful and blessed for these moments." She shared several photos holding her newborn at the hospital.

The mom shared an update on Monday as well, calling baby Illusia one of her "warrior children" and saying she is "doing very well."

"Her strength is mighty. I am so grateful and thankful to God almighty that she is here and she is alive. Thank you all for your love prayers and support," said Benson.

Angel said Friday that doctors were being "very cautious and proactive" by having their baby "remain in the NICU for the near future." By Sunday, he wrote on Instagram, "Life always deals a different hand. There's always someone better off and someone worse off - you got to make the best out of your hand."

The couple also share sons Johnny Crisstopher, 7½, and Xristos Yanni, 2½.

Johnny was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2015 and had a brief remission before Angel revealed in December 2019 that his child's cancer had come back. He gave an update on his older son's condition in June 2020, discussing in an interview with Extra what his medical situation looked like and how the family was faring amid the pandemic.

"Kids that are going through pediatric cancer obviously have the challenge of dealing with that but when you underscore that with the pandemic, it's really a double threat," he said at the time. "Families that have gone through pediatric cancer have been practicing hand washing, hand sanitizing, sanitizing areas when you go out to eat in a restaurant and social distancing."

"Because usually your child has immune-system deficiencies, and for Johnny Crisstopher and other children going through what he's going through, it can be dire — life-threatening," added Angel.