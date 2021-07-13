Criss Angel's Pregnant Wife Shaunyl Benson Says Baby on the Way Was 'Absolutely Unexpected'

Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson are already parents to two sons, now expecting a baby girl later this year

Criss Angel has a third baby on the way.

The Las Vegas-based illusionist and musician, 53, is currently expecting a daughter with his partner Shaunyl Benson, due in December. They announced the pregnancy and the sex of the baby on Father's Day, revealing it in a sweet video along with their two sons, Johnny Crisstopher, 7, and Xristos Yanni, 2½.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"+1=5 It's a 🎉... Happy Father's Day! May everyday be as special as today. @shaunylbenson 🔥❤️," Angel captioned the clip.

On Monday, Benson posted a video of the moment she broke her surprise pregnancy news to the family. In the caption, she said, "Baby number 3 was absolutely unexpected, thanks to you tequila! 🍹 Here's how I told @crissangel and our family! Little girl 👧🏻 arriving December 2021 🙏🏼💕."

Angel commented, "So happy for our little girl, you my love and our blessed family but I guess nothing is private 😂 I love you forever. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Angel's son Johnny was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2015 and had a brief remission before Angel revealed in December 2019 that his child's cancer had come back.

He gave an update on his older son's condition in June 2020, discussing in an interview with Extra what his medical situation looked like and how the family was faring amid the COVID pandemic.

"Kids that are going through pediatric cancer obviously have the challenge of dealing with that but when you underscore that with the pandemic, it's really a double threat," he said at the time. "Families that have gone through pediatric cancer have been practicing hand washing, hand sanitizing, sanitizing areas when you go out to eat in a restaurant and social distancing."

Shaunyl Benson and Criss Angel Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

"Because usually your child has immune-system deficiencies, and for Johnny Crisstopher and other children going through what he's going through, it can be dire — life-threatening," added Angel.

"For the most part," Angel said, "we've been hunkering down at home and doing the quarantine thing because we don't want to take any chances with our son, except for when he goes to the hospital to do a blood transfusion or to Cure 4 The Kids here in Vegas two to three times a week."