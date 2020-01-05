Criss Angel's 5½-Year-Old 'Daredevil' Son Enjoys Ride in Mini-Car Amid Cancer Battle

Criss Angel‘s son Johnny Crisstopher is not letting his cancer battle stop him from having some fun.

On Sunday, the magician and Johnny’s mom, Shaunyl Benson, shared videos of the 5½-year-old on Instagram. In the footage, their child drove around the family’s driveway in a mini-race car, maneuvering through cones at a fast speed.

“14 Seconds Of Pure Joy… #Daredevil little #Mindfreak 😂 Captured by mummy @shaunylbenson,” Angel, 52, captioned the video of his son.

Benson also shared a sweet video of Johnny riding around the driveway, with her son adorably saying to the camera, “This is what I do people,” before driving in reverse and zooming around the driveway.

“Johnny Crisstopher 🏎💨⭐️ seeing his smile, makes everything ok ♥️ directed by Johnny Crisstopher,” Benson captioned her post.

Johnny’s joyride comes just four days after Angel shaved the child’s head. The magician shared a video on Instagram last Wednesday of his son sitting in a barber’s chair with a smock covering him.

“I’m gonna cut Johnny Crisstopher’s hair because of his relapse that he’s been going through,” Angel told the camera before the video cut to him crouching down to ask his son if he wants to keep his hair long.

“Do you want to keep your hair long and we’ll just let it fall out? And [before] it falls out, we’ll just keep it in a ponytail? Or do you want to cut it off? It’s up to you,” he gently asked Johnny.

The footage then went on to show Angel cutting Johnny’s hair and then shaving his son’s head. The video concluded with images of Johnny smiling as he sported the new hairstyle while he relaxed in bed, received treatment at the hospital, wore headphones and more.

The second slide in the father of two’s post featured a video montage of photos showing Johnny smiling, giving two thumbs up and showing off a cape that read “Childhood Cancer Survivor” on the back.

“We must embrace what we can’t control with courage, strength and forever love. #CelebrateLife #2020,” Angel wrote.

Benson shared a similar post with a caption that explained their son’s “hair has been falling out in chunks” within the “last few days” and that despite the challenges, “This time around, we know what to expect.”

“Even though it’s harder than the first time, we know that it’s all part of the battle🎗and even without it, his face is still the most handsome face I’ve ever laid eyes on,” she added. “One day at a time my love ♥️ and before you know it, cancer will only be a small part of your story. The rest is yet to come 💪🏼.”

“So beautiful said my love❤️,” Angel commented on her post.

Johnny was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2015, and had a brief remission before Angel revealed in December that his child’s cancer had returned.

More recently, the magician supported his son as he returned to the hospital for chemotherapy.

The day after Christmas, Angel shared photos of the father-son pair on a hospital bed, captioning it, “Back today for a long day of chemo … @cure4thekids.”

On his Instagram Story, he posted photos of Johnny in his hospital bed, undergoing chemo. “Sad! ANGRY! But we WILL get through this!” he wrote along with an image showing a silicone tube on his son’s chest.

Angel and Benson are also parents to 11-month-old son Xristos Yanni.