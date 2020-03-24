Criss Angel Keeps It 'Optimistic' When Talking to Son About His Cancer During Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom Criss Angel and his sons Criss Angel/Instagram

Criss Angel is doing all he can to keep son Johnny Crisstopher in good spirits amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Monday, the magician joined Dr. Travis Stork on his podcast, The Doctors With Travis Stork, and opened up about how he and Shaunyl Benson are handling their 6-year-old’s cancer battle amid the pandemic.

“We try to talk to him with optimism and hope and support and the big keyword — is everything for us — is love and God. Like faith,” Angel, 52, said on the podcast. “I believe if you have the faith of a mustard seed, you can move a mountain. We just want our son to be healed. And we believe he will be healed, and, so we talk to him in a way that… he can understand, but we keep it optimistic.”

“We keep it with love and hope and I keep things for him incentivized so that he can get through these little hurdles, look forward to something, get through the next one,” he continued. “Look forward to something to get through the time period.”

Angel candidly added that he and Benson don’t have a “handbook” on how to approach the current climate, which puts their son even more at risk with his underlying health condition.

“There’s no handbook that comes with being a dad or a mom, specifically when you’re going through a time like this, and it’s just trying to use common sense, trying to put yourself in his position,” the father of two said. “And trying to not make it a scary monster that you can’t slay.”

The rapidly spreading virus is potentially deadly for those who are immunocompromised, such as Johnny, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

Earlier this month, Angel announced he would be cancelling his RAW March Tour to keep his son safe.

“Considering the current COVID-19/Coronavirus concerns, it is with deep regret that I am postponing the RAW March tour,” he wrote on Instagram. “This decision is based on the fact that a few of the cities I would be performing in are dealing with a rapid increase in the number of cases (and some deaths) and was made from a strong concern for the health and well-being of the cast, crew and my son.”

“Johnny Crisstopher is neutropenic and would have a difficult time fighting ANY virus if I were to come home with something I was unaware of,” he continued. “With the intensity of his leukemia treatment, I cannot take any chances.”

Fans shared their support in the comments, telling the magician he was making the right choice.

“Absolutely wise decision..your fans will understand that your life as a father is so much more important than risking your health and others to perform and potentially bring a sickness like that back to your family💙,” one fan wrote.

