Criss Angel is supporting his son Johnny Crisstopher as the 5-year-old returns to the hospital for chemotherapy.

The day after Christmas, the magician, who shares Johnny and his little brother with Shaunyl Benson, shared photos of the father-son pair on a hospital bed.

“Back today for a long day of chemo… @cure4thekids,” Angel captioned his photos on Instagram Thursday.

Also on the illusionist’s Instagram Story were photos of Johnny on his hospital bed undergoing chemo. “Sad! ANGRY! But we WILL get through this!” he wrote along with an image showing a silicone tube on his son’s chest.

Image zoom Criss Angel's son Johnny Criss Angel/ Instagram

Johnny was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2015, shortly before he turned 2. And earlier this month, Angel, 52, revealed in an interview with TMZ that his son was going back to the hospital after his cancer returned following a brief remission.

“A long 4-hour day for chemo,” Benson shared on Instagram Story.

Benson also shared photos of her son’s cancer treatment on Instagram. “THIS is childhood cancer. THIS is happening right now. Every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer. 1 in 5 of those children will not make it. THIS is our son Johnny Crisstopher @crissangel he has battled for 3 years and has another 3 to go,” she wrote along with photos of Johnny at the hospital.

“He is only 5 years old. THIS has been his normal since he was 18 months old. Today he doesn’t even want to smile because the medications make him sad and angry. It’s the day after Christmas and our day started early for a long round of chemo. Instead of planning our next year at school, we are planning our next hospital stay. THIS is happening right now. #relapse #leukemia #childhoodcancer,” Benson concluded.

Angel recently shared details of Johnny’s chemotherapy when he presented the Magic Wand Award to a Make-a-Wish volunteer at his Criss Angel MINDFREAK show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

“As a parent going through this myself, you kind of see it from both sides of the perspective,” he said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I was somebody who used to just work with children that were sick. Then I had a son who was diagnosed with pediatric cancer.”

Angel added, “So, I understand, with a son who just had a relapse, what it’s really like, moment by moment, and how difficult it is to look at your child who should be worrying about what toy they’re playing with. Instead, they’re worrying about treatment that’s literally putting poison into their body. My son will be 8 years old when he’s done and six years of his life, he has been doing chemo treatments. I am going through this now.”

In September 2016, Angel spoke with PEOPLE about his son’s cancer treatments, sharing: “My son is supposed to outlive me. I’d rather it be me that was sick. I want Johnny’s future to be long and happy. That kid is just a bundle of love. He’s the truest form of magic.”