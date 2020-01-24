Criss Angel's 5½-Year-Old Son Is Back Home Following 6 Liters of Chemo: 'Prayers Were Answered'

Criss Angel‘s son Johnny Crisstopher is back home following his latest round of chemotherapy.

The magician announced the good news on Thursday, sharing that his 5½-year-old son got to sleep in his own bed that night following a 36 hour round of chemo, amid his boy’s ongoing cancer battle.

“Johnny Crisstopher did over 6 liters of chemo in 36 hours and was expected to be in the hospital until Friday. In the middle of the night he was very upset and said ‘I don’t want to be here. I want to go home,’ ” the father of two wrote on Instagram, alongside a video that showed him snuggling up to his two boys.

“I knew it was going to be alright. I even said to @shaunylbenson watch I know we are going to have a miracle – just watch,” he added, noting that on Wednesday night “our prayers were answered.”

Continuing, he wrote: “Johnny bloods miraculous went down and last night we slept at home in our beds. Yes I’m a magician. Yes many magicians are skeptics but I’m NOT and I’m telling you 100% God is real and with God anything is possible. Just give God a try. Thank you God for making us and our little boy so happy. 🙏❤️”

Johnny was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2015.

Angel, who announced in December that Johnny’s cancer had returned, reflected on focusing on his blessings on Friday.

“If you have love, health and happiness your [sic] the richest person in the world,” he wrote alongside a smiling family photo, which appeared to be taken in the hospital.

Agreeing with his sentiment, Johnny’s mom, Shaunyl Benson, commented on the image writing, “Awwwwww my love ♥️ my whole world in a picture.”

The good news came as Angel and Benson celebrated another happy milestone: son Xristos Yanni’s first birthday!

“Happy First Birthday to my boy Xristos Yanni🎉🎂🎈🎁,” the magician wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable video of the birthday boy covered in cake. “Celebrated in the hospital with his older brother Johnny Crisstopher and our family.”

“As long as we have each other, it doesn’t matter where we are,” added Benson in her own birthday post, to which Angel replied: “My love – So true! So blessed to have so much LOVE❤️❤️❤️❤️. Daddy.”