Criss Angel Celebrates Thanksgiving with First Family Photo After Daughter's Release from NICU

Criss Angel is feeling extra grateful this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the illusionist, 53, celebrated the holiday by sharing the first photo of his new family, just weeks after he and wife Shaunyl Benson welcomed their third child, daughter Illusia Angelina.

Illusia arrived five weeks early via emergency cesarean section on Nov. 5. The baby, who weighed 4 lbs., 13 oz., at birth, spent two weeks in neonatal intensive care before being released to go home last Saturday.

"Our 1st family pic," Angel wrote on Instagram beside a series of family photos. "I'm in love with my family and my beautiful better half - my forever love @shaunylbenson - so thankful for all of you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"BTW LOOK AT SHAUNYS' KILLER BODY AFTER 2 WEEKS - SICK🔥!" he added of his wife.

Benson also marked the happy occasion with a post of her own, writing, "Happy Thanksgiving 🍁 from my family to yours! Our first family outing and our first family pic."

"I'm so incredibly grateful for so many things this year but especially my family," she continued. "@crissangel My love, I'm so thankful for you and all you do for us. I'm so glad to be doing this parenting thing with you, my best friend 😘"

After giving a shout-out to her parents, Benson finished her post by reflecting on how she was "counting my blessings this year. God has been so good to me."

"To all the doctors and nurses that helped save my daughter's life, I'm forever grateful- and to all of our beautiful friends we've made along the way; thank you 🙏🏼" she added.

As Illusia spent time in the NICU earlier this month, Angel and Benson kept their followers up to date with her condition while also maintaining a positive attitude on the situation.

In a post on Nov. 7, Angel wrote: "Life always deals a different hand. There's always someone better off and someone worse off - you got to make the best out of your hand."

After bringing their daughter home on Nov. 20, the couple has been soaking up every moment with her, as well as their two sons, Johnny Crisstopher, 7½, and Xristos Yanni, 2½.

In a photo posted on Benson's Instagram on Monday, the new mom of three enjoyed a sweet moment with her children.

"I have my 3 kids at home 🧒🏻👦🏻👧🏻 and my whole heart is full," she wrote. "My angel boys are the best big brothers and are so in love with their baby sister. @crissangel I feel like the luckiest woman alive but I know it's not luck- it's God."

Angel also posted several snaps of him snuggling with his newborn, calling her "Daddy's little girl."

This isn't the first health challenge that the pair's kids have endured.

"Kids that are going through pediatric cancer obviously have the challenge of dealing with that but when you underscore that with the pandemic, it's really a double threat," he said at the time. "Families that have gone through pediatric cancer have been practicing hand washing, hand sanitizing, sanitizing areas when you go out to eat in a restaurant and social distancing."

"Because usually your child has immune-system deficiencies, and for Johnny Crisstopher and other children going through what he's going through, it can be dire — life-threatening," Angel told Extra.