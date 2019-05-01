Infinity Snore! Chip Gaines' Son Crew Sleeps Soundly While Channeling Marvel Villain Thanos

Oh, snap — Crew might just be the cutest would-be Marvel villain there ever was.

The adorable 10-month-old was all eyelashes in a photograph shared by dad Chip Gaines on Tuesday, following a family viewing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s epic, record-shattering new offering: Avengers: Endgame.

Sleeping soundly in what appeared to be a car seat, Crew sported a collection of tiny multicolored balls on his right hand — not entirely unlike the Infinity Gauntlet wielded by Thanos in the film.

“So we FINALLY saw #AvengersEndgame … not sure if we left the theater with Crew or Thanos Jr.?” the father of five, 44, jokingly captioned the sweet shot.

Crew Gaines Chip Gaines/Instagram

It has been an eventful week for Chip, wife Joanna Gaines and their entire brood, including baby Crew, who supported Chip at the Silo District Half Marathon in Waco, Texas, on Sunday.

As the former Fixer Upper crossed the finish line, he was joined by his daughter Ella Rose, 12, and son Crew, whom Chip was photographer pushing in a stroller.

Chip Gaines and son Crew Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Chip Gaines, daughter Ella and son Crew Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna, who joined in on the festivities by cheering on the runners and giving high fives to people along the course, posted a series of photos from race day, including some adorable ones of her family.

“We are so thankful for and blown away by each and every runner who participated in this year’s #silodistrictmarathon,” she captioned the images. “Watching the grit, the fight, and the spirit of these runners left me speechless. So many of you would tell me who you were running in honor of and I was literally teary eyed the entire time.”

Joanna recently celebrated her 41st birthday, when she was showered with love from the couple’s five “sweet kids” — who surprised her with “fresh flowers, hot donuts, breakfast tacos and a pretty color palette.”

Two days later, the family of seven observed Easter together — Crew’s first time celebrating the holiday since Chip and Joanna welcomed their baby boy in June 2018.

“I was either going to stick him in a patch of bluebonnets or carrots,” Joanna shared on her Instagram story, alongside a series of photos of little Crew playing with carrots in a garden.

While at first Crew looked confused to be surrounded by carrots, his puzzlement soon turned into an adorable smile. “Carrots for the win!” the Magnolia mogul captioned one of her photos.