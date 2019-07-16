Crew Is Walking! Chip Gaines Reveals That His Son, 1, Has Taken His First Steps: 'Good Day!'

Baby Crew is walking!

Chip Gaines revealed on Instagram Monday that his 1-year-old son had taken his first steps, sharing an outdoor snapshot seemingly captured on the family’s farm in Waco, Texas.

In the adorable image, Chip can be seen reaching his arms out to his youngest child, who’s pointing at his dad as an open field is visible in the background amid blue skies and fluffy white clouds.

“Little crew took his 1st steps today,” Chip, 44, wrote to accompany his post. “It was a good day!”

Image zoom Crew (L) and Chip Gaines Chip Gaines/ Instagram

Crew has been hitting milestones left and right as of late. The baby boy, his dad, his mom Joanna Gaines and his older siblings — Emmie Kay, 9, Duke, 10, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 14 — celebrated Crew’s first birthday last month.

At his sailboat-themed party, the birthday boy “dove face first into his cake,” according to his mom, who blogged about the fun day in a Magnolia post titled “Jo’s Summer Update.”

“This little boy is so joyful and so curious and is keeping us on our toes, and it has been so amazing to see him with his brothers and sisters,” wrote Joanna, 41. “The addition of Crew to our family has been the greatest gift.”

She also shared a collection of photographs from his bash to Instagram, apologizing for the adorable mini pic spam and captioning it, “I just can’t get over the fact that he is ONE and I also just really love his squishy legs.”

Joanna went on in her blog post to admit she is just now “finally getting around to working on [Crew’s] birth announcement” that “has been on my to-do list for a year now.”

“But on the bright side, I only need to print one copy now … for his baby book!” she wrote. “I don’t even know where time went — that seemed like the fastest and best year of our lives.”

The former Fixer Upper star shared a photo gallery last month to wish Crew a happy birthday, featuring snapshots from the hospital and of herself and Chip taking their son home.

“One year ago. What a gift you are to all of us sweet boy ❤️” she captioned the post.