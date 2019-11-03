Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Star Gabrielle Ruiz Opens Up About Miscarriage: 'It's No One's Fault'

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

Gabrielle Ruiz is opening up about her recent experience with a miscarriage.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress, 34, shared the devastating news with her fans via Instagram on Friday, detailing the moments before and after the loss.

By opening up about her story, Ruiz said she hopes to support women who have gone through a similar experience and remind them that they are not alone.

“This morning at 3:20am, I had a miscarriage,” the actress began her vulnerable post.

“When our OB-GYN gave us the news, I went through all the emotions; shocked, numb, confused, practical, overwhelmed, scared, sad, sarcastic, relieved, frustrated, even the thought, ‘Oh, this couldn’t be happening to US,'” she said. “That very same day was also Oct 15th, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day on social media.”

Ruiz went on to explain that reading the stories of other women gave her the motivation and courage to share her own.

“The stories you all shared gave me strength, understanding and the feeling that I truly wasn’t alone and that this all wasn’t in any way my fault,” the Broadway veteran said. “So, I feel it is my duty to continue the transparency in sharing the secret story-telling of miscarriages. Because no one really talks about it as much as we should. I now have the opportunity to tell you that you, my dear, are not alone.”

Ruiz then recalled how she handled the miscarriage and her body’s response.

“I decided to wait a week to see if my body would miscarriage on it’s own and if it hadn’t, I would help my miscarriage along with the at-home pill prescription. On the fifth day of this plan, I experienced sharp pains and I just couldn’t wait anymore,” she wrote. “My entire at-home pill prescription journey took 10-hours from beginning to end. Veronica and Leela stayed by my side while laying on the couch watching mindless Sex and the City reruns until I fell asleep. The night had lots of broken sleep but when it happened, it was a relief.”

“Every step, every conversation, every answer to every one of my questions was overwhelming and daunting. Haunting, even,” she added. “And every moment, Philip was there. Philip is a great husband, but he’s even a greater life-partner. He was so gentle and caring and held me when I cried. I truly thank God for bringing him into my life. I also thank God for really strong prescribed Ibuprofen.”

Ruiz and her husband, Philip Pisanchyn, met on Match.com and later tied the knot in August of 2016 on the Caribbean island of St. Martin. They share two rescue pets together, a cat named Veronica and dog named Leela.

“Our bodies are so much smarter than we are,” she continued her post. “Our bodies know when something isn’t right and our body takes care of us and our future. Our God knows the desires of our hearts and His plan is always on time.”

“Therefore, if you’re reading this and you got the miscarriage talk or if you’re anxious about starting a family, know that this is a common possibility, it’s no one’s fault, and it’s all going to truly be okay,” she concluded. “We truly don’t know how brave our bodies and hearts are until we prevail in the moment, tears and all. xoG.”

The star later thanked her followers on her Instagram Story for all the messages of support she’s received since sharing her post, and gave her husband another shout-out, calling him her “rock.”