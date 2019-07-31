Jade Roper Tolbert Accidentally Delivered Her Baby in Her Closet, Plus More of the Wildest Celebrity Birth Stories
Jade Roper Tolbert Gave Birth in her Master Closet
After announcing the birth of her new baby boy, the former Bachelor in Paradise star revealed the terrifying way she welcomed her son into the world.
“I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet,” Jade wrote alongside a photo on Instagram, which shows her cuddling the newborn as paramedics and members of her family surrounded her.
“I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely.”
“I’ll share my whole birth story soon, but long story short, my waters broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet,” Tolbert continued. “It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby.”
She then, ended her note by writing, “I was going to share the happy, cute Instagrammable pics first, but this felt right to me. So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms.”
Her husband Tanner sweetly responded to the post, writing, “You. Are. Amazing.”
Blake Lively Drove Hubby Ryan Reynolds to the Hospital While She was in Labor
So, we’re not entirely sure this went down considering the couple has a long history of trolling each other, but the anecdote is still an impressive one we really hope does turn out to be true. While imploring his wife to let him in on the secret behind her upcoming film A Simple Favor — in which a woman named Emily Nelson (Lively) mysteriously vanishes — Reynolds let slip that Lively actually drove him to the hospital while she was in labor. “You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So..what the f— happened to Emily?” the actor wrote on social media.
Seth Meyers' Wife Alexi Ashe Gave Birth in Their Apartment
In an April 2018 episode of Late Night, Meyers revealed he and wife Alexi had welcomed their second child, son Axel. But this was no ordinary delivery: The newborn made his dramatic entrance in the lobby of the couple’s apartment building. “I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, ‘We’re about to have a baby — we’re having a baby — we had a baby,’ ” the talk show host recounted.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Delivered His & Hilarie Burton's Baby
The Rampage star revealed to PEOPLE that he takes his hands-on parenting seriously — to the point that he helped deliver both of his kids with wife Hilarie.
“We didn’t use doctors, we used a midwife, so I delivered both of my kids,” he said. “The first time I didn’t know, I was shocked that I was part of it. I thought I was going to hold the leg, tell her to hopefully breathe and I wasn’t ready when I took my position. This time I was a little bit more prepared and got in and got her out immediately. As soon as her head breached I reached in there, grabbed her by the cheeks and got her out. Hilarie was over it, so it was awesome. I got to deliver both my kids, for real, it was cool.”
Sterling K. Brown Also Helped Deliver His & Wife Ryan's Son
Jeffrey Dean Morgan wasn’t the only one! The This Is Us star stopped by Live with Kelly in November 2016 and spilled some details of his home life — including that time he helped deliver his elder son Andrew. “Basically, she’s on all fours, I look down, the baby’s head is out,” Brown said, recounting the moment his wife went into labor at home. It was too late to go to a hospital, so the actor called Ryan’s midwife, who told him what to do through the phone. “The midwife’s like, [soothing voice] ‘That’s fantastic, just wait for Mommy to push again. Catch the baby so you can put him on Mommy’s chest and they can start bonding.’ ”
Brown continued: “And sure enough, my wife pushed a second time, [and] his body just wriggled out. I had a hand on the back of his head and on his bum. He cried — [makes crying sound] — immediately, so I didn’t have to rub him to make sure that he was breathing.”
Matthew McConaughey Played DJ During Wife Camila Alves' Delivery
McConaughey got very candid about the 2008 birth of his first child, Levi. “Contractions started kicking in. We had a 14-hour session, [Camila] and I did. I sat there with her, right between her legs. We got tribal on it, we danced to it! I was DJ-ing this Brazilian music. We were jamming!” he said in an interview. “[Camila] was sweating. No painkiller, let’s go. She just clicked into that gear that only a woman has at a time like this …This is where I learned — and no one tells you this — but having a baby is a bloody, pukey, sweaty, primeval thing! And I mean that as a beautiful thing. It is wild. But the vacuum didn’t work, and the doctor said, ‘C-section.’ “
Mariah Carey Requested Her Own Music Be Played in the Delivery Room
Nick Cannon dished on ex-wife Carey’s unconventional delivery room request on The Gayle King Show. “Now my wife wanted to make sure that when the babies came out, that they came out not only to a Mariah Carey song, but a live performance from Mariah Carey — her Madison Square performance of ‘Fantasy’ — so they came out to a round of applause,” he said of twins Monroe and Moroccan.
Jess Carson's Wife Camille Gave Birth in a Hospital Parking Lot
Midland guitarist Carson and wife Camille’s second child was born before the couple could even make it to the delivery room. They welcomed son Parker in the parking lot following a one-hour drive to the hospital. Upon reaching the emergency room roundabout, the new dad put the car in park, ran around to the passenger’s side, “opened the door and [Parker] just came out.”
“He’s good – he had a wild entrance, but he’s healthy and he’s a happy little boy,” the singer told PEOPLE of Parker. “He’s pretty rambunctious, he likes to keep us on the move.”