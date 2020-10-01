Crayola Just Launched Colorful Hand Sanitizers for Kids That Meet the CDC’s Standards

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Leave it to Crayola to put a colorful twist on hand sanitizer.

The popular arts and crafts brand recently released a hand sanitizing gel for kids. Made with 75 percent ethyl alcohol — which meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s hand hygiene recommendations — the hand sanitizer comes packaged in squeezable, crayon-shaped bottles in different colors. (The sanitizer itself is dyed with food coloring to match the color of its bottle.) Each bottle also comes with a matching holder that can be clipped on to a backpack. You can get a pack of four or eight on Amazon, with prices starting at $12.99 thanks to a coupon the site is offering at checkout.

While the sanitizer just landed on Amazon, it’s already racked up a perfect five-star rating from shoppers who say it dries quickly without leaving behind residue, is “creative and helpful,” and that their kids love using it. One customer added that it’s helped ease her mind during the pandemic, writing: “One less thing for me to worry about during [COVID-19]. At least I know my kids hands will always be disinfected.”

In addition to the hand sanitizer, Crayola also released cloth face masks for kids and adults in July. The best-selling masks come in 13 various designs, including new Halloween options that just launched last week. They feature nose wires, adjustable earloops, and name tags, and come in packs of five for every day of the school week.

If you need to encourage your kids to use hand sanitizer more often, these bright options from Crayola are sure to make it much more fun. Below, shop other family-friendly hand sanitizers available on Amazon, including selections from Purell and Pipette Baby.

