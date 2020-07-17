Crayola Just Launched Face Masks for Kids, Parents, and Teachers — and They’re Already Best Sellers

They come as a pack of five for each day of the school week

Face masks just got a little more colorful thanks to Crayola.

The popular arts and crafts brand now offers cloth face masks for children and adults. Made in collaboration with face mask retailer School MaskPack, the face masks were designed with students and teachers in mind. Sold as a pack of five, the masks come in a variety of colors and designs and are meant to be worn for each day of the school week. They feature name tags, adjustable ear straps, and a nose wire and come with a mesh laundry bag.

The masks are available for preorder on Amazon — they will start shipping on July 31, and you can expect them to be at your door by early August.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Crayola Adult Face Mask, 5 Pack, $39.99; amazon.com; Crayola Kids Face Mask, 5 Pack, $29.99; amazon.com

While many states across the country have lifted coronavirus stay-at-home orders, the reopening of schools in the fall is still being decided. School districts in Los Angeles and San Diego have announced they will begin the semester with online classes, while schools in New York City plan to have a limited reopening in September. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the virus.

Crayola says its adult face masks will fit teens and adults ages 12 and over, while its kids’ masks will fit kids ages three to 11 years old. The CDC states that “cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.”