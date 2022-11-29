'Crash Landing on You' Stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin Welcome First Baby Together, a Son

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who tied the knot in March, are new parents to a baby boy

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on November 29, 2022 04:00 PM
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Hyun-Bin and actress Son Ye-Jin during a press conference of tvN drama 'Crashing Landing On You' at Four Seasons Hotel on December 09, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)
Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are officially parents!

The Crash Landing on You co-stars welcomed their first baby together, a son born on Sunday, Nov. 27, the actors' respective agencies announced on Sunday per CNN Phillippines.

"Son Ye-Jin gave birth to a son today. Both the mother and child are in good health," the agency said, per South Korean outlet Soompi.

Their son, whose name and image have yet to be shared, is the first baby for the South Korean couple, who met while filming the 2019 Netflix international hit drama series.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Hyun-Bin and actress Son Ye-Jin during a press conference of tvN drama 'Crashing Landing On You' at Four Seasons Hotel on December 09, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)
The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty

Son, 40, first revealed the pair's joyful pregnancy news in an Instagram post in June.

"Today I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news," the actress wrote, as translated from Korean to English. "A new life has come to us..🤗 I'm still stunned, but I'm living day-by-day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement."

"I'm so grateful, but I'm so careful that I haven't been able to tell the people around me yet. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it's too late," she continued. "We will protect the precious life that has come to us. I hope you all stay healthy by taking good care of the things you need to protect in your life..🙏Be happy💕."

The costars tied the knot in March at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin Gu, Seoul, the actor, 40, revealed on Instagram. Their ceremony was kept to family and close friends due to health restrictions in the country at the time.

"I wrote this to let you know the most important decision of my life, to my fans who have saved me in many ways and gave me great attention and love," Hyun wrote, as translated from Korean to English. "There are people who can guess? Yes. I'm going to make an important decision called marriage and carefully step into the second stage of my life. I promised her she always makes me smile, to walk together the days ahead."

