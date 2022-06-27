Crash Landing On You Stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin Confirm They're Expecting Their First Baby

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Hyun-Bin and actress Son Ye-Jin during a press conference of tvN drama 'Crashing Landing On You' at Four Seasons Hotel on December 09, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Hyun-Bin and actress Son Ye-Jin during a press conference of tvN drama 'Crashing Landing On You' at Four Seasons Hotel on December 09, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are sharing a special announcement with their fans

The South Korean couple, who met while filming the 2019 Netflix international hit drama series Crash Landing On You, are expecting their first baby together. Son, 40, revealed the joyful news in an Instagram post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news," the actress wrote, as translated from Korean to English. "A new life has come to us..🤗 I'm still stunned, but I'm living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement."

"I'm so grateful, but I'm so careful that I haven't been able to tell the people around me yet. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it's too late," she continued. "We will protect the precious life that has come to us. I hope you all stay healthy by taking good care of the things you need to protect in your life..🙏Be happy💕."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The costars tied the knot in March at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin Gu, Seoul, the actor, 39, revealed on Instagram. Their ceremony was kept to family and close friends due to health restrictions in the country at the time.

"I wrote this to let you know the most important decision of my life, to my fans who have saved me in many ways and gave me great attention and love," Hyun wrote, as translated from Korean to English. "There are people who can guess? Yes. I'm going to make an important decision called marriage and carefully step into the second stage of my life. I promised her she always makes me smile, to walk together the days ahead."

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Hyun-Bin and actress Son Ye-Jin during a press conference of tvN drama 'Crashing Landing On You' at Four Seasons Hotel on December 09, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images) Credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty

Son also shared the exciting news of her engagement. "I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it's an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it's him," she wrote in a message in Korean to her fans.

"Boy meets girl, recognizes each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together…I couldn't imagine! It happened so naturally…But, isn't that destiny? 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨," she continued. "Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future.🤗"