The Voice Alum Craig Wayne Boyd, Wife Taylor Welcome Baby Girl Blakely Kay: 'Beautiful Lil Angel'

"Thank you Lord for entrusting me with the responsibility of raising this beautiful Lil Angel," Craig Wayne Boyd wrote of his newborn daughter

There's another Boyd baby in the house!

"Blakely Kay Boyd- welcome to the world!!" he wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. Once home with the new addition, he shared a father-daughter snapshot snuggling with Blakely, writing, "My girls are home!!!"

Marking one week with her, Boyd wrote Monday: "Seven days old- Thank you Lord for entrusting me with the responsibility of raising this beautiful Lil Angel. I will do it to the best of my ability, with your help! Amen."

In February, the couple announced their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE, saying that daughter Dakota "had been praying for another baby all quarantine long, and her prayers were answered."

"This has been one of the biggest surprises and hardest secrets to keep," added Taylor, a modeling agent who wed Boyd in April 2016. "I've noticed more and more #yallers mentioning baby No. 5 on socials lately — it's like they had a sixth sense! It's going to be a crazy ride, but we are so excited for the grand finale ... and this will be the grand finale!"

Boyd, who performs in the country band Texas Hill with Voice alum Adam Wakefield and American Idol alum Casey James, credits himself as a "part-time singer and full-time dad," according to his bio on Instagram, the platform where he also shares updates about raising his brood.