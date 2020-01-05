The Voice's Craig Wayne Boyd Welcomes Son Boston James: 'We Couldn't Be More Excited!'

The Boyd family is one member stronger.

The Voice season 7 winner Craig Wayne Boyd and wife Taylor have announced they’ve welcomed their third child together, son Boston James Boyd, on Thursday.

The country singer first shared the happy news over the weekend, posting two adorable photos of his baby boy on Instagram. “On 01/02/2020 at 6:20 cst, 6lbs 10oz, Boston James Boyd made us a family of six and we couldn’t be more excited! #bossbaby,” he captioned one black-and-white photo.

“My lil #bossbaby,” he captioned another, which appeared to show the newborn snoozing while wearing a white bandana around his neck.

Boyd, 41, and Taylor also share son Graydon Scott, 2, and daughter Dakota Lynne, 3, while the singer is additionally a dad to 7-year-old son Jaxon.

The couple revealed their pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in August, sharing an adorable announcement photo that featured the whole gang looking ready to rock out with Boyd at the keyboard, Taylor on the drums, Jaxon tackling vocals, Graydon on tambourine and Dakota on lead guitar.

“New Boyd Band Member Coming soon! #ItsABoy,” read a chalkboard sign next to the family, who were all wearing sunglasses for their musical session.

“If you have run into us lately, one of the kiddos has probably spilled the beans,” the country singer joked to PEOPLE at the time of his wife’s pregnancy.

Added the then-mom-to-be, “I am over-the-moon excited to be adding another addition to Boyds R Us!”

Taylor — a modeling agent who wed Boyd in April 2016 — has been giving her followers updates throughout her pregnancy, including a bare-bump mirror selfie she shared in mid November at 32 weeks along.

“I’m the biggest I’ve ever been with either of the babies that have come out of me. This is the most active little man and I am here for it,” she captioned the photograph.

“Trying to enjoy every kick and every moment through sick kids and a hurting husband hasn’t been easy,” Taylor added. “God is good, women’s bodies are incredible and I’ve got my eyes on the prize. 💙