Today Co-Host Craig Melvin Gets His Ear Pierced with Daughter Sybil for Her 5th Birthday
The Today co-anchor shared the sweet moment his family got their ears pierced together as a birthday gift to his daughter
It's a family affair!
Craig Melvin rallied behind his daughter Sybil on Tuesday as she got her ears pierced for her fifth birthday. The Today co-anchor, 41 — who claims he's "not a spontaneous kind of guy" — reflected on joining in on the experience.
On Wednesday, Melvin explained to his co-hosts that his daughter Sybil, whom he shares with wife Lindsay Czarniak, wanted to get her ears pierced as a birthday present, but when the time came, she asked her dad to get a piercing too.
"When we got there, she was like, 'Daddy, would you do yours first?'" he said on Today. "And I was like, 'Uhhh…'"
Melvin ultimately supported his little girl, getting a black onyx stud in his left ear. He also revealed that Czarniak and their son Delano, 7, got their ears pierced too.
"She convinced us all to do it. A family that pierces together stays together. That's the saying right???" Melvin wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the family showing off their new ear piercing.
In her own post, Czarniak said she's "super impressed with my family's spontaneity. And by that I mean the men in our life."
Czarniak also shared an adorable photo of Melvin holding Sybil's hand as she prepared for the big moment.
During the morning show, Melvin said his daughter was thrilled about the family event and her new Hello Kitty earrings, calling it a "great bonding" moment for the family of four.
When Savannah Guthrie asked, "Wow, so are you going to keep it," Melvin hesitantly responded, "Well, I don't think … we'll see."
Melvin later shared to his co-hosts that he and his wife are still planning to throw Sybil a birthday party.
"We'll do a traditional birthday party where we'll have to spend two hours explaining to all of our family and friends why it is we're all walking around with pierced ears," he joked.