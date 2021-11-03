The Today co-anchor shared the sweet moment his family got their ears pierced together as a birthday gift to his daughter

Today Co-Host Craig Melvin Gets His Ear Pierced with Daughter Sybil for Her 5th Birthday

It's a family affair!

Craig Melvin rallied behind his daughter Sybil on Tuesday as she got her ears pierced for her fifth birthday. The Today co-anchor, 41 — who claims he's "not a spontaneous kind of guy" — reflected on joining in on the experience.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Wednesday, Melvin explained to his co-hosts that his daughter Sybil, whom he shares with wife Lindsay Czarniak, wanted to get her ears pierced as a birthday present, but when the time came, she asked her dad to get a piercing too.

"When we got there, she was like, 'Daddy, would you do yours first?'" he said on Today. "And I was like, 'Uhhh…'"

Craig Melvin gets ears pierced with daughter Sybil Credit: Craig Melvin Instagram

Melvin ultimately supported his little girl, getting a black onyx stud in his left ear. He also revealed that Czarniak and their son Delano, 7, got their ears pierced too.

"She convinced us all to do it. A family that pierces together stays together. That's the saying right???" Melvin wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the family showing off their new ear piercing.

In her own post, Czarniak said she's "super impressed with my family's spontaneity. And by that I mean the men in our life."

Czarniak also shared an adorable photo of Melvin holding Sybil's hand as she prepared for the big moment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Craig Melvin gets ears pierced with daughter Sybil Credit: Lindsay Czarniak Instagram

During the morning show, Melvin said his daughter was thrilled about the family event and her new Hello Kitty earrings, calling it a "great bonding" moment for the family of four.

When Savannah Guthrie asked, "Wow, so are you going to keep it," Melvin hesitantly responded, "Well, I don't think … we'll see."

Craig Melvin gets ears pierced with daughter Sybil Credit: Lindsay Czarniak Instagram

Melvin later shared to his co-hosts that he and his wife are still planning to throw Sybil a birthday party.