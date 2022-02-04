Today's Craig Melvin Gets Sweet Family Hug Before Leaving for Winter Olympics: 'Miss You Already'

Craig Melvin said goodbye to his wife Lindsay Czarniak and kids, Delano, 7, and Sybil, 5, before heading to Beijing to cover the Winter Olympics

Craig Melvin got the sweetest Olympic send-off.

On Friday, the 42-year-old Today co-host left home for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, where he will be covering the Games on the ground. Before taking off, Melvin said his goodbyes to wife Lindsay Czarniak and their two children, son Delano, 7, and daughter Sybil, 5.

Czarniak, 44, shared photos to Instagram of the family's group hug. Melvin is all smiles in the snaps, holding his kids as his wife kisses his cheek.

"A little behind the scenes of our morning," Czarniak captioned the post. "Grateful for the unexpected snow day. For us it meant extra hugs and a chance to actually send daddy off on his Olympic adventure instead of him having to send the kids to school. We miss you already @craigmelvinnbc but can't wait to watch! #family #love #olympics#sports."

craig melvin Credit: Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

The mom of two — who is covering the Winter Games from home on USA Network — recently spoke to PEOPLE about her and Melvin's dynamic as she hosts from the East Coast while he's overseas.

"The time difference is going to be really strange," Czarniak noted of plans to keep in touch with Melvin while the Games take place. "And to be honest with you, we've got to put some more thinking into how we're going to do that."

While she said that her dynamic with her husband of over a decade is "similar to probably what a lot of other couples have," Czarniak told PEOPLE the pair are able to relate and work off of one another in a professional manner as well, given that they both are in the same industry.

"We make it work and it's been very, very helpful to have someone who understands crazy hours and all that kind of thing," she said.

craig melvin Credit: Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

The couple was previously able to make it work this past summer when Melvin was in Tokyo covering the Summer Olympics. At the time, he told his Today co-hosts that he was keeping in touch with his wife and kids via FaceTime.

"It's actually worked out okay," Melvin said in July. "We're polar opposites. I'm able to talk to my kids right after the show [which was filmed at night in Japan, morning in New York]. They're having breakfast. Right after them, I can spend some time talking to my wife and eight hours later, I can do it again. So it's been hard, but thank God for FaceTime."