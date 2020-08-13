The App Gisele and Tom Brady Have Used to Streamline Busy Family Schedules Might Be Your Back-to-School Lifeline

With many families having to deal with blended learning this fall and managing their own piling responsibilities, both at home and for work, it's harder than ever to keep everyone on track. Cozi itself actually conducted a recent study of its active users that echoed this sense of accumulating stressors. In the study, 60 percent of respondents said their school's reopen plan will make managing work, school, household chores, and other logistics of family life harder. Nearly 70 percent reported that the novel coronavirus pandemic has even increased the amount of work there is to do around the house, from added chores to more time spent cooking and cleaning. With parents spread so thin these days, Cozi can definitely be a helpful resource for organizing, delegating, and balancing the overwhelming workloads.