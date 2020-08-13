The App Gisele and Tom Brady Have Used to Streamline Busy Family Schedules Might Be Your Back-to-School Lifeline

When it comes to busy families, it doesn’t get much busier than the Bündchen-Brady bunch. With three kids between them and busy careers as the world’s top supermodel and top quarterback in the NFL, respectively, Giselle Bündchen and Tom Brady definitely have their days filled. So what’s the secret to keeping it all together? It may just be the app Cozi Family Organizer, which has helped them streamline their family’s many commitments.
Bündchen told The Wall Street Journal back in 2013 that the Cozi Family Organizer was her secret to handling her family’s packed days. The supermodel admitted that she relied on the app’s color-coded scheduling to manage her appointments, Brady’s practices, and the kids’ playdates. She explained that she used purple, blue, and red to designate everyone’s activities, saying “I know what everyone is doing every second of the day.”
Bündchen touted the benefits of the color-coordinating system, but it actually does a lot more than that — and she isn’t the only celeb who depends on the app.
Author and motivational speaker Rachel Hollis relies on the app’s recipe tracker to plan meals for her family and even uses it to plan her kids’ snacks in advance, which she revealed in a YouTube video from 2017. Hollis also uses the app to schedule self-care and slots in morning workouts. Like Bündchen, Hollis also uses Cozi’s color-coding to stay on track. “My color is orange, our nanny’s color is blue — at a glance, you can really quickly see if you’re in charge of something,” she says in the video.
With many families having to deal with blended learning this fall and managing their own piling responsibilities, both at home and for work, it's harder than ever to keep everyone on track. Cozi itself actually conducted a recent study of its active users that echoed this sense of accumulating stressors. In the study, 60 percent of respondents said their school's reopen plan will make managing work, school, household chores, and other logistics of family life harder. Nearly 70 percent reported that the novel coronavirus pandemic has even increased the amount of work there is to do around the house, from added chores to more time spent cooking and cleaning. With parents spread so thin these days, Cozi can definitely be a helpful resource for organizing, delegating, and balancing the overwhelming workloads.
The app has racked up an impressive 209,000 reviews on Apple's app platform alone, clocking in at a near-perfect 4.8 rating. On Google Play, the Cozi app boasts over 67,000 reviews and a 4.4 total star rating. Happy users on both platforms call the family planner "awesome" and can attest to how the various features make coordinating busy schedules easier. One explained, "I love having the family schedule app. So easy to enter activities and appointments and reduces cross over of activities because we all look at the calendar before agreeing to attend something. I also love that I can log into a computer and add events as well. So easy to navigate and has helped the communication among our family so much!"
If you’re interested in trying out the app for yourself, head over to Apple or Google Play .
The celebrities featured are not associated with and do not endorse the products shown.